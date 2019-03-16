PHUKET: 49,324 people will cast their votes in Phuket in the early voting tomorrow (Mar 17) ahead of the national election to be held next weekend, the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 March 2019, 02:08PM

Early voting will take place tomorrow (Mar 17) ahead of the national election next weekend (Mar 24). Image: PEC

Nationwide, in total 2,632,935 people have registered to cast their votes in the early voting tomorrow, PEC Director Nutthawat Wongitsaraphap explained in a release issued yesterday.

Of those, 49,324 people have registered to cast their votes in Phuket, he said.

A total of 48,980 people casting their votes tomorrow are those living in Phuket but who have not officially changed their registered address as living on the island, Mr Nutthawat explained.

A further 344 people registered as living in Phuket but who want cast their votes early have also registered, he added.

People living in Phuket but casting votes for candidates in their home provinces had to register to cast their votes at one of two locations in Phuket, Mr Nutthawat explained.

Those who registered to cast their votes in Phuket Constituency 1 will be able to do so at Phuket Community Hall on Damrong Rd, in Phuket Town, where 35,085 people have registered to cast their ballots, he said.

Those who registered to cast their votes in Phuket Constituency 2 will be able to do so at Thalang Pranangsang School on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang, where 13,895 people have registered to cast their ballots, he added.

A total of 7,135 Nakhon Sri Thammarat registered citizens living in Phuket have registered to cast their votes in Phuket tomorrow, ahead of 4,349 Trang natives and 3,822 registered citizens from Songkhla.

“Phuket has 294,424 registered voters among its registered population of 402,017,” Mr Nutthawat said.

Only 344 of those registered to vote early, he noted, with 220 registered to cast their votes for Phuket Constituency 1 candidates and the remaining 124 to cast their votes early for Phuket Constituency 2 candidates.

Phuket Constituency 1 comprises Mueang District, including Rassada, but excluding Koh Kaew and Rawai.

Phuket Constituency 2 comprises the remaining areas of Thalang and Kathu Districts, but also includes Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon.

Polling booths for Phuket Constituency 1 will be set up at Phuket City Municipality Meeting Hall on Narisorn Rd. Polling booths for Phuket Constituency 2 will be set up at Ban Sapam School, Thalang Pranangsang School and Kathu Wittaya School.