A total of 392 people were killed and 3,326 others were injured in 3,333 accidents over the past seven days, the Road Safety Directing Center reported today (Jan 5).
Seven provinces – Nakhon Nayok, Narathiwat, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Amnat Charoen and Uttaradit – reported no deaths.
Throughout the campaign, Chiang Mai logged the most accidents and injuries (115 and 117 respectively) while Chiang Rai saw the most deaths (18).
Speeding was the major cause of accidents (33.6%), followed closely by drink-driving (33.1%).
The riskiest behaviours were not wearing helmets (59.3%) and drink-driving (25.1%).
Motorcycles were involved in the most accidents (82.5%), followed by pickup-trucks (6.2%).
Most accidents occurred on straight roads (65.8%) and during 4-8pm (27.4%).
Yesterday, the last day of the campaign, 265 accidents took place, resulting in 22 deaths and 271 injuries.
Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee told a briefing today the ministry had instructed provincial authorities and volunteers to plan more preventive measures based on the new data to minimise the major causes such as drink-driving and failure to wear helmets.
Be the first to comment.