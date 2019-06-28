THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Alma matters: Choosing between US and UK universities

As students begin to think of life beyond secondary school, one of the issues they need to consider is the type of uni­versity that provides the best fit for their higher education plans.

Education
By BISP

Monday 1 July 2019, 02:00PM

Photo: Victoria Heath / Unsplash

Photo: Victoria Heath / Unsplash

There are a number of differences between US and UK univer­sities. Perhaps the biggest one relates to majors or courses of study. In the US, students aren’t expected to know what they want to study when they ap­ply to university. In the first two years, students take classes in many disci­plines which provide an overview of the arts, humanities, mathematics, natural sciences and social sciences.

This is done as a preparation for a variety of careers versus a specific career path. Except in professional areas like engineering, students don’t specialise (choose a major) until the final two years. The rationale is that people no longer choose a professional path and remain in that same job for a lifetime. It’s important that, regardless of their job, they are broadly educated and can write well, communicate and solve problems.

In the UK, the process of education is quite different. Students apply to uni­versities to study a particular course or subject. For those who are certain they want to study economics or biology or some other particular academic area, the UK provides a very specialised aca­demic programme. Individual classes all relate to the course of study.

A typical degree takes three years to complete rather than four years in the US. This can be a significant saving both in terms of money and time. Ap­plications to the UK and the US reflect these differences. In the UK, students apply through a centralised applica­tion centre and are limited to five applications. The application consists of information about where the student wants to study, exam scores (predicted or final), a one-page personal statement and a one-page reference that supports their suitability for the course.

In the US, applications vary by in­stitution with each university asking different questions and requiring dif­ferent information. Applications can be tedious and ask a lot more about life outside of the classroom. There is no limit on the number of applications – other than the amount of time it takes to complete each one.

Universities in Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada – thanks partly to their British roots – follow more of the UK model of universities.

When it comes to choosing a uni­versity, it’s important to understand the differences between the various systems and choose the type that will best lend itself to both academic and personal success.

– Dale Ford

Dale Ford is one of two University Counsellors at British International School, Phuket. For more information, visit them at www.bisphuket.ac.th

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

High school is over! BISP graduates prepare to take their next steps
IB students to learn fake news, social media algorithms and privacy
The path to success: Teaching and learning are all about the journey
Bright Futures: UWCT students earning scholarships for top-flight universities
Schools fit for purpose?
Thai trips at BISP Primary
Education centre stage at BISP
QSI Phuket to hold 11th Trash Fashion Show
Welcome to the ’60s: Hairspray the Musical at BISP
Without Geography, you’re nowhere...
The ‘Nev Mars’ effect: Great teachers instill a love of learning
UWC Thailand International School launches sailing programme
BISP students are good sports: Everyone’s a winner on Sports Day
Island’s students to cook up a storm at QSI ‘Student Top Chef’ battle
Do universities seek well-rounded students?

 

Phuket community
Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

Khun Fascinated, have you ever stopped to think... oh wait, no you haven't, that if there is a &...(Read More)

Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further

How is a tourists "spend" calculated? Seriously. It seems to me you could just pick a numb...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killing a tourism image

What a lovely sweet Patong police. Just asking the phuket transport mafia ..Please, stop beating and...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killing a tourism image

The police are scared of the taxi/tuk tuk mafia. They know that they are crazy enough to kill withou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killing a tourism image

On a daily basis, many times a day, taxis, minivans and tuktuks show their true colors. Aggressive, ...(Read More)

Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further

Tourists and arrivals are not necessarily the same. Tourism revenue is impossible to know....(Read More)

Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again

Jeez, another crock of baloney for sure. Nothing significant has been done, and police around the en...(Read More)

Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty

So... if the issue is too complicated to enforce then lets make it more complicated and not bother e...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

I think that a fast and furious Thailand would be very exciting. It could feature minivans, taxis, t...(Read More)

Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile

Khun Fascinated, on what matter are you commenting? Actually, do you know you did not write a comme...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Baan and Beyond
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS

 