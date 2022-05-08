tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alleged illegal land excavation in Kamala under investigation

Alleged illegal land excavation in Kamala under investigation

PHUKET: Phuket officials are investigating an alleged illegal land excavation believed to be conducted within a protected forest in Kamala. 

crimecorruptionconstructionnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 May 2022, 09:00AM

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket offiials inspect an alleged illegal excavation site in Kamala. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Provincial Land Office and other related agencies are conducting an investigation after an alert was raised online that a backhoe was seen digging soil and loading it on heavy trucks in Kamala Hills. The plot measuring just over 4 rai is believed to be within a protected forest reserve. 

The case was brought to light by the Isra News Agency. On May 5 it reported that excavation was ongoing in the hills of Kamala “near the famous golf course”. The agency published photos of a backhoe and two trucks working at what looks like a construction site on a steep slope. The agency provided coordinates of the site as 7°56’09.599"N; 98°21’44.639"E claiming it is “90 meters above sea level” and is “on a slope of more than 35 percent”. 

“Excavating soil in such steep hill areas without permission from relevant authorities may be in violation of many laws,” Isra wrote, adding that they cannot exclude a possibility of encroachment on protected forest reserve. 

On May 6, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) posted an announcement saying that the aforementioned information is now being investigated. 

PR Phuket noted that “relevant agencies have inspected the said area and it appears that it is an area operated by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)”. The information had reference to “Somchai Jitlang, Director of the Phuket Forest Center”.

PR Phuket didn’t elaborate on the EGAT connection any further, saying instead that later another inspection was conducted by the order from Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul who assigned a team of officials to check the site. The team included officials from Phuket Forestry Center, Phuket City Forest Protection and Development Unit, Kathu District Office and other agencies. 

QSI International School Phuket

The team failed to find anybody at the site and no construction machinery was present at the moment of the inspection. Yet, officers took pictures of the site with signs of excavation visible. The photos were posted by PR Phuket. 

“The team examined the plot according to satellite coordinates (GPS). The result showed that the area where the soil was excavated, with a total area of ​​4 -2-91 rai, is within Mueang Phuket District in the area of Kamala Mountains National Reserved Forest, Muang District, Phuket Province,” PR Phuket reported.

“Late Mr Cherng Namkaew came into the area to take care of the said plot and explained that a Nor Sor 3 land title deeds for 12-1-52 rai of land in Kathu District was issued on January 30, 1983. Mr Cherng said he hired a backhoe to excavate the land for donations to nearby temples and schools and he was also assigned by the rural road district to help open the Kathu – Koh Kaew route, so excavation had been conducted since May 2, 2022,” the report continued. 

As per PR Phuket announcement, officials are now checking all the information related to the case, including:

  • If the real excavation site is within the boundaries of the specified Nor Sor 3 plot;
  • If the land documents for the plot are correct and genuine;
  • If Koh Kaew administration indeed has assigned somebody to conduct works in the area;
  • If all relevant permissions were granted for excavation (if any were needed).

“Phuket Forestry Center will summarize the facts and report the results of the audit to all relevant sectors”, PR Phuket concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced
Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us
Phang Nga COVID restrictions clarified by provincial order
Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths
Bridgestone, local school praised for road safety effort in Phuket
Roi Rim Lay fair underway in Patong
Phuket Bike Week program, bike convoy routes unveiled
Wichit woman busted with 14g of ice
Phuket Aunjai Clinic to close from May 16
Maya Bay to close again for 2 months
Dogs rescued from sewage treatment pond
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance
Big Joke in Phuket to highlight regional gun arrests
Phuket marks 41 new COVID cases, no deaths
Domestic tour subsidy schemes extended to revitalise tourism

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Purely self-interest. I understand it but it is still gutless. The world should stand united against...(Read More)

Wichit woman busted with 14g of ice

Sadly, this will hardly make a dent in the drug that is ravaging the youth here in Phuket. It is eve...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

"His seven-year experience as PM guaranteed his insight into international affairs"? To me...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

.."The person whom you should listen to is your prime minister", he said. He is passionate...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week program, bike convoy routes unveiled

So- 200 bikes and 500 people then. TAT calculator really needs new batteries....(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay fair underway in Patong

Unbelieveble, a V/G surrounded by self declared 'hot shots' opens a simple patong food marke...(Read More)

Use sharks as a tourist attraction, says Kamala Chief

This has already been done. For decades, there was a resident population of Leopard Sharks at a dive...(Read More)

Phuket's Nui Beach club still open, despite heat from Navy

Heat from the Navy? Heat from the Thai rubber law? Hello, we talk about a year 2015 order!!!! And al...(Read More)

It’s a ball in Patong with sports tourism triple-header

Yes Foot, a very logic wondering. Guess the answer is that it is all just ment for local present peo...(Read More)

Phuket's Nui Beach club still open, despite heat from Navy

...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design

 