Alleged boy kicker nabbed, says he was stressed

BANGKOK: Police have arrested a man believed to have viciously kicked and knocked down a four-year-old boy walking with his grandmother on a footpath in Bangkok, after a two-day hunt.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 January 2018, 03:02PM

A man has been arrested and charged with kicking a young boy in the head while walking on Ramkhamhaeng Rd last Sunday afternoon (Jan 14), as shown in this picture obtained from the police social media centre Facebook account. Photo: via Bangkok Post
A man has been arrested and charged with kicking a young boy in the head while walking on Ramkhamhaeng Rd last Sunday afternoon (Jan 14), as shown in this picture obtained from the police social media centre Facebook account. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Somsak Naudom, also known as Bang Run, allegedly admitted he kicked the child while he was walking near Ramkhamhaeng Soi 83/5 on Ramkhamhaeng Rd last Sunday afternoon (Jan 14), police said.

He explained that he was stressed out.

Surveillance cameras caught clear footage of the attack and police used it to track him eventually to Chachoengsao, where he was arrested yesterday (Jan 16).

When questioned at Hua Mak Police Station in Bangkok he said he was stressed at the time, and gave conflicting accounts of the incident, according to police. They planned to contact his father to see if he had information that could help, and the suspect would be medically examined to assess his mental condition.

His action drew heavy criticism on social media, after a video recorded by a passing car was posted online, showing he kicked the boy in the head as he walked passed, knocking him down, for no apparent reason.

The boy’s grandmother rushed him to a hospital where doctors found he had swelling to the head and advised his condition be closely monitored at home.

