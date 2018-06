Start From: Thursday 21 June 2018, 11:00AM to Thursday 30 August 2018, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

An array of unlimited tapas-size table serving of traveler and local's favorite Thai dishes, Kantok is the perfect place to devour the best of the best Thai cuisine at once, from mouth-watering appetizers and savor soup of Phuket specialties and soul satisfying desserts. Only THB 750-net per person. Serving daily from 11am-11pm.