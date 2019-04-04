All white on the night: Don’t miss Rotary’s Elegant White Charity Gala on April 20

On Saturday, April 20 at Outrig­ger Laguna Phuket Beach Re­sort, the Rotary Club of Patong Beach promises a truly special evening at its 10th annual charity dinner, auction and danceathon, an elegant jour­ney from sunset to late even­ing with live music and fresh delicacies paired with free-flowing libations.

Entertainment

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 April 2019, 03:00PM

Imagine a dream evening filled with flickering candlelight and the tropical scents of white flowers under a starlit sky reflecting on the white sand and glittering ocean.

Start the evening with a sparkling nectar to get you in the mood, ready to enjoy the incomparable Pjae Stanley, a music legend from the USA. The purity of her voice and intensity of her perfor­mance makes it feel as if she is singing to you personally. She has performed with Mary Wilson of The Supremes, opened for The Judds, among many other country stars, and co-wrote the title song of Willy Nelson’s album A Horse Called Music.

All this gastronomic and auditory elegance has a serious purpose: to raise as much money as possible for the many Rotary Club of Patong Beach projects that help local disadvantaged children. The ticket price includes a donation of B3,174 (US$100) that will go directly towards supporting needy local children. Every baht of this annu­al fundraiser goes to helping children with no administrative or handling costs added. All funds are put towards donations, such as medicine, school supplies, motorcycle helmets and more.

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach’s Clean Water for Kids project has al­ready placed water sanitisers/filters in over 400 locations, including most major government and public schools in Patong and several private orphanages. And that is just the start. These filters and reverse osmosis systems provide clean water to children who were drink­ing only contaminated water previously.

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach also teaches local children basic water safety through its Water Safety pro­gramme. To date, 121 children now know how to swim thanks to the pro­gramme which is expanding to teach 200 new students next year. Rotary impacts children through the Waste Water Cleanup project too.

A world-class evening of elegance would not succeed without the support of sponsors such as Outrigger Laguna, The Phuket News, Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, Rosewood, Chem-Dry, DMG, Holiday Inn, MR TINT AND SUN, the Marriott and many others listed on the Rotary Club of Patong Beach website (www.rotarypatong.org). A full list of sponsors will be announced proudly on the night of the gala.

So put on your most elegant white attire and sway to the music while en­joying an elegant feast, comforted by the fact you are helping others.

Rotary’s Elegant White Charity Gala will be held at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort on Saturday, April 20 at 6:30pm. To purchase tickets, contact 081- 892-9207 or visit www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-ticket-master.php



Alternatively, for more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Rotary Club of Patong Beach event site at www.con­ferize.com\obopenfun\2019