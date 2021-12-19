BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup

All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup

PHUKET: The Phuket Thailand Powerboat Princess’s Cup 2021 officially got underway following an opening ceremony at Karon Beach yesterday (Dec 18).

tourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 December 2021, 10:52AM

The ceremony was overseen by Phuket Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong who was joined by Charoon Keawmukdakul of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office and Karon Mayor Jadet Wicharasorn.

All trophies that will be allocated to the race winners were officially unveiled and placed on a centre stage at the Karon Beach location as part of the opening ceremony. All trophies are awarded on behalf of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn.

Racers from 67 teams will be competing across four race classes which are the F5, the Sport 40 Hp Open, the Scooter 30 Hp Open and the Jetski Pao 64-CC.

In the F5 race class there will be a total of 15 teams competing from Chonburi, Hua Hin, and Rayong. There will be 10 teams from Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Cha-am, and Hua Hin contesting the Sport 40 Hp Open, 17 teams from Chanthaburi, Phetchaburi, and Rayong in the Scooter 30 HP Open and 25 teams from Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the Jetski Pao 64-CC class.

The two-day competition concludes this evening with a mini-concert at the beach from 6:30pm to 9pm. Organisers have explained that all staff and entrants must be vaccinated and tested, and will be issued wristbands to confirm they have been checked and are permitted to enter the competition area.

“The objective of this water sport-themed event is to attract tourists and help boost the local economy,” commented Mr Charoon at the opening ceremony yesterday.

“We warmly welcome residents of Phuket and tourists from further afield to enjoy this great occasion that will comply to the highest levels of health and safety in regards to COVID-19 control at all times,” he added.

