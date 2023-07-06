All set for Thai MotoGP

MOTOGP: The northeastern province of Buri Ram will host the OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix for the fourth time in October, organisers said yesterday (July 5).

Moto-GP

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 July 2023 11:14 AM

Thai Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra (sitting centre) attends yesterday’s (July 5) press conference of the OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix 2023. Photo: Bangkok Post / Supplied

The event, which is the 17th of the 20-race calendar, will be held at Chang International Circuit, reports the Bangkok Post.

KTM’s Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira won the weather-hit race last year.

Presiding over yesterday’s press conference were Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani and Buri Ram governor Chaiwat Chunthiraphong.

“This year, we continue to move from strength to strength, with the aim to host the MotoGP event of the highest calibre,” said Gongsak.

“The personnel concerned and various committees are fully prepared, thanks to their experience and success in organising the previous three MotoGP events.

“Their skills and experience will be applied to rectify weaknesses while taking advantage of the strengths to consistently improve on hosting Thailand MotoGP every year.”

Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, managing director of Chang International Circuit, added that constant improvements have been made to the racetrack.

“Motorsport fans will get to enjoy the two days of high-octane action with the sprint race scheduled for Saturday and the main race on Sunday,” he said.

“The organisers are once again fully committed to bringing and creating quality entertainment and activities across the three-day extravaganza. We encourage motorsport fans to purchase tickets and join the excitement on Oct 27-29.”

Also in attendance during yesterday’s press conference was Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Ducati’s Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia is currently leading the world championship standings with 194 points after eight rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season. Spaniard Jorge Martin of Ducati-Pramac is second on 159 and Italian Marco Bezzecchi of Ducati-VR46 is third on 158.

During yesterday’s press conference, tickets for the three-day event officially went on sale worldwide.

There are five price ranges including Grand Stand tickets - B5,000 (sold out in three minutes after the launch), Marquez Stand - B4,000, Quartararo Stand - B3,000, Chantra Stand - B3,000 and Side Stand - B2,000.

Fans can purchase tickets via Counter Service All Ticket at 7-Eleven stores or www.allticket.com.