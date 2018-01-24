GOLF:Last year, 2017, was the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Thailand’s inaugural year with over 75 corporate teams participating in the event. The event culminated with 18 teams battling it out at the Thailand National Final held at the Banyan Golf Club in Hua Hin. The winners would have the honour of representing Thailand at the World Final held in Cascais, Portugal.

Wednesday 24 January 2018, 05:04PM

Last year’s event winners Team TFL (Dietmar Bandat and John Siena).

Team TFL (Dietmar Bandat and John Siena) came out victorious with a very respectable score of 68 points, booking their ticket to Portugal for the WCGC World Final, where they finished 4th overall.

Now in its second year, Fore Management Group is delighted to announce Blue Horizon Developments have signed as the Title Sponsor for The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand 2018.

Chris Watson (Director of Fore Management Group) WCGC Thailand Licence holder commented, “We are delighted to have Blue Horizon, one of Thailand’s premier property developers join as Title Sponsor for WCGC Thailand 2018. We look forward to what will be a great event and wish all competitors the best of luck”

Blue Horizon was established fifteen years ago and has a strong reputation in providing high end quality developments. At Blue Horizon they pride themselves in transforming customers’ visions into a tangible structure that generates new investments and exponential returns to the communities served.

In the last few years they have introduced larger developments, which include both condominium and villa developments. These developments include; Skylight villas, The Beachfront Condominiums, Signature Villas, Himalai Oceanfront Condominiums and Grand Himalai Oceanfront Condominiums.

To find out more about Blue Horizon Developments visit: bluehorizon-thailand.com

The WCGC qualifiers will start at the end of February and run through to the end of April, it has now been confirmed that qualifiers will be held on the following dates at the below golf courses:

Qualifier 1 – Laguna Golf Phuket on Saturday Feb 10

Qualifier 2 – Thai Country Club on Monday February 19

Qualifier 3 – Phoenix (Pattaya) on Thursday March 15

Qualifier 4 - Banyan Golf Club (Hua Hin) on Saturday March 19

Qualifier 5 – Lotus Valley Golf Club (Bangkok) on Sunday March 25

Qualifier 6 – Laguna Golf Phuket on Wednesday April 4

Grand Final – Laguna Golf Phuket on Saturday April 28

To sign up contact the Fore Management Group Team on 095 075 0368 or email events@foremanagement.com