The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

All set and ready for WCGC 2018

GOLF:Last year, 2017, was the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Thailand’s inaugural year with over 75 corporate teams participating in the event. The event culminated with 18 teams battling it out at the Thailand National Final held at the Banyan Golf Club in Hua Hin. The winners would have the honour of representing Thailand at the World Final held in Cascais, Portugal.

Golf,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 January 2018, 05:04PM

Last year’s event winners Team TFL (Dietmar Bandat and John Siena).
Last year’s event winners Team TFL (Dietmar Bandat and John Siena).

Team TFL (Dietmar Bandat and John Siena) came out victorious with a very respectable score of 68 points, booking their ticket to Portugal for the WCGC World Final, where they finished 4th overall.

Now in its second year, Fore Management Group is delighted to announce Blue Horizon Developments have signed as the Title Sponsor for The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand 2018.

Chris Watson (Director of Fore Management Group) WCGC Thailand Licence holder commented, “We are delighted to have Blue Horizon, one of Thailand’s premier property developers join as Title Sponsor for WCGC Thailand 2018. We look forward to what will be a great event and wish all competitors the best of luck”

Blue Horizon was established fifteen years ago and has a strong reputation in providing high end quality developments. At Blue Horizon they pride themselves in transforming customers’ visions into a tangible structure that generates new investments and exponential returns to the communities served.

In the last few years they have introduced larger developments, which include both condominium and villa developments. These developments include; Skylight villas, The Beachfront Condominiums, Signature Villas, Himalai Oceanfront Condominiums and Grand Himalai Oceanfront Condominiums.

To find out more about Blue Horizon Developments visit: bluehorizon-thailand.com

The WCGC qualifiers will start at the end of February and run through to the end of April, it has now been confirmed that qualifiers will be held on the following dates at the below golf courses:

Qualifier 1 – Laguna Golf Phuket on Saturday Feb 10

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Qualifier 2 – Thai Country Club on Monday February 19

Qualifier 3 – Phoenix (Pattaya) on Thursday March 15

Qualifier 4 - Banyan Golf Club (Hua Hin) on Saturday March 19

Qualifier 5 – Lotus Valley Golf Club (Bangkok) on Sunday March 25

Qualifier 6 – Laguna Golf Phuket on Wednesday April 4

Grand Final – Laguna Golf Phuket on Saturday April 28

To sign up contact the Fore Management Group Team on 095 075 0368 or email events@foremanagement.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Scheduled blackouts to hit Karon

"do understand that many tourists never in their life..."Why?Are power black outs not occurring outside Thailand? Please give us a break!...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

GO ECO PHUKET is not an official association but instead it is a club of local dive boat operators with their own interests. In Thailand, ATUS (Assoc...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

ATUS is the official Underwater Sports Association which is under the supervision of SAP (Sports Autority of Thailand) and the Ministry of Tourism and...(Read More)

Girl, 6, injured in Phuket three-vehicle accident

A lovely together thing of speed, not looking right, not looking left, not anticipating ahead. The car damage behind is impressive. Than you get thi...(Read More)

Victoria’s Secret used ‘stolen’ filthy water

"The agencies will freeze any suspicious accounts" How long has it been now? Two weeks? Does anyone really expect their to still be any m...(Read More)

Phuket officials set sights on revoking tourism licences for water-safety repeat offenders

And from a juridical point of view, blocking the boats before departing, means they are not committing crime yet. Much better to wait on their return...(Read More)

Scheduled blackouts to hit Karon

As always, we love to do this during tourist high season! But, do understand that many tourists never in their life experienced a power black out bef...(Read More)

Phuket officials set sights on revoking tourism licences for water-safety repeat offenders

Jet ski and parasail operations play a role in the local money industry. Something like 'service charge'. To be illegal allowed on the beach...(Read More)

Officers from 121 southern police stations get new pistols

Let's hope, that by providing a new pistol it only happens same time handing in the old revolver. But next? What would happen with these old revo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.