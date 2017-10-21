PHUKET: Patong police confirmed that there were no injuries or damage after a tour bus experienced break problems on Patong Hill and the driver had to direct it to the side of the road to prevent what could be another accident on the notorious road.

Saturday 21 October 2017, 03:39PM

At about 2 pm today (Oct 21), Patong Police were informed about a traffic congestion on Patong Hill caused by a broken tour bus blocking one of the lanes leading to Patong.

As The Phuket News were told, the bus experienced break problems so the driver directed it to the side of the road and safely stopped there without any injuries and damage.

The bus was caring logos of Fuxing Tour and Thanong Ltd Part. The unnamed driver was the only person inside of the vehicle.

“The driver started fixing the bus at about 2.15 pm and by 2.45 the vehicle left the scene,” one of traffic police officers told The Phuket News.

“Traffic is flowing smoothly right now,” he added.





