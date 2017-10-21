At about 2 pm today (Oct 21), Patong Police were informed about a traffic congestion on Patong Hill caused by a broken tour bus blocking one of the lanes leading to Patong.
As The Phuket News were told, the bus experienced break problems so the driver directed it to the side of the road and safely stopped there without any injuries and damage.
The bus was caring logos of Fuxing Tour and Thanong Ltd Part. The unnamed driver was the only person inside of the vehicle.
“The driver started fixing the bus at about 2.15 pm and by 2.45 the vehicle left the scene,” one of traffic police officers told The Phuket News.
“Traffic is flowing smoothly right now,” he added.
simon01 | 21 October 2017 - 16:16:20