THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road

PHUKET: Kamala Police today confirmed that there were no injuries after a pickup truck collided with a tour bus heading in the opposite direction on a tight curve overlooking Laem Singh on Phuket’s east coast road.

tourismtransportaccidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 January 2019, 07:38PM

The tourists on the bus were frightened by the accident, but otherwise all well. Photo: Supplied

The tourists on the bus were frightened by the accident, but otherwise all well. Photo: Supplied

The collision was heavy enough to force the tyre to blow out. Photo: Supplied

The collision was heavy enough to force the tyre to blow out. Photo: Supplied

Workers took about an hour to clear debris and remove the stricken vehicles, which caused traffic delays along the busy road. Photo: Supplied

Workers took about an hour to clear debris and remove the stricken vehicles, which caused traffic delays along the busy road. Photo: Supplied

Workers took about an hour to clear debris and remove the stricken vehicles, which caused traffic delays along the busy road. Photo: Supplied

Workers took about an hour to clear debris and remove the stricken vehicles, which caused traffic delays along the busy road. Photo: Supplied

The accident occurred at about 8am yesterday (Jan 8), Capt Jarat Laemphan of the Kamala Police told The Phuket News today.

The bus, operating for Anex Tours, had picked up its Russian passengers in Kamala and was en route to Phang Nga when the accident happened, Capt Jarat explained.

The pickup truck was travelling southbound along the road when the bus and pickup collided, he said.

“The bus struck the pickup at the rear-right wheel,” Capt Jarat explained.

The collision was heavy enough to force the tyre to blow out, he added.

“The pickup driver was lucky, and he managed to pull over by the side of the road without hitting any other vehicles,” Capt Jarat said.

Of concern is that only metres beyond the guardrail on the coastal side of the road is a sheer drop to the water below.

QSI International School Phuket

The tourists on the bus were frightened by the accident, but otherwise all well, he added.

Workers took about an hour to clear debris and remove the stricken vehicles, which caused traffic delays along the busy road, Capt Jarat explained.

Capt Jarat today also said that he had yet to determine who – if anyone – would face charges over the accident.

“Tomorrow (Jan 10), both the pickup driver and tour bus driver will come to talk with me to clear the cost of damages together,” Capt Jarat said.

Meanwhile, he urged all motorists to be careful along that stretch of the coastal road.

“It can be dangerous as there are many curves,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket tour bus oil leak fells motorcyclists
Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong

 

Phuket community
Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

"Acting director of Phuket Marine Office" is waiting for "Marine Department" to ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

I hope it works, really. But taxi complains, (call 1584) doesn't work. They only speak thai (on ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

...,complaining about other commenter for not giving a solution,but defending only your idol without...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor

 