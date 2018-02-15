PHUKET: Phuket Town has remained relatively quiet this morning (Feb 15) with very few Thai-Chinese residents praying for their ancestors on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Thursday 15 February 2018, 03:47PM

Unusually for the eve of Chinese New Year, not many Thai-Chinese residents set up tables in front of their properties. However, some had been placed outside of Phuket Town hotels such as the famous On On Hotel on Phang Nga Rd where Hongbao (monetary gift in a red envelope) were given to hotel staffs.

Tables were also set up outside few residencies on Thalang, Ranong and Krabi roads, but far less than in previous years.

However, there have been a larger number of residents and tourists seen praying at Phuket shrines including Pud Jor and Jui Tui Tao Bo Keng shrine on Ranong Rd.

Jui Tui Tao Bo Keng Shrine is preparing to hold Chinese New Year events under the theme ‘This Chinese New Year at Jui Tui’ and ‘Nguan Xiao’ festival.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong will officially opened the event today at 10:30pm.