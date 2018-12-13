THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

All-night stakeout nets four suspects for illegal guns, drugs

PHUKET: An all-night stakeout of a hut in Baan Nakok, near the Chalong Reservoir, by anti-narcotics officers has landed four suspects in custody on drugs and illegal firearms charges.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 13 December 2018, 03:10PM

The four men were arrested dunig an all-night stakeout of a hut near the Chalong Reservoir. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The four men were arrested dunig an all-night stakeout of a hut near the Chalong Reservoir. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In total, the operation netted two illegal handguns, 26 bullets, two shotgun cartridges, 319 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine), 13.16 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and 467.92g of dried cannabis.

Phuket Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee led officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) in presenting the four suspects today (Dec 13).

The stakeout, on Monday night (Dec 11), was carried out after a tip-off.

The officers first arrest of the night was that of Daoreuang Pomsuwan, 28, at 10:30pm. He was found in possession of 319 pills of ya bah, 3.68g of ya ice, 20 .22-calibre bullets and pair of a bamboo ‘ice pipes’.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The next arrest at the hut came at 11pm, when officers took into custody Panuwat Phetluke, 23, who was found in possession of a Colt 9mm semi-automatic pistol and six bullets and 3.02g of dried cannabis.

Next came Sakchai Sittisuk, 27, who was arrested at the hut at 6:30am the next morning (Dec 12), when he was found in possession of two plastic packets containing a total of 9.48g of ya ice, a home-made handgun (‘Thai Pradit’) and two 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

The last arrest came at 7am Tuesday when Padungchai Paithong, 25, arrived with 464.9 grams of dried cannabis in his possession.

The four suspects were taken to Chalong Police Station, where:

  • Daoreuang was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition;
  • Panuwat was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition;
  • Sakchai was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm and illegal possession of ammunition; and
  • Padungchai was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US Embassy reminder: Income affidavits for visas to cease Jan 1
Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign
Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive
Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Exploding motorbike! Deadly driver confession? Drunk cop’s fatal fight! || Dec. 12
Man’s body recovered from reservoir
Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket
Report of illegal firearm ends with Phuket ‘musket’ arrest
Woman escapes injury as motorbike explodes into flames
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant goes rogue! 3rd fire in a week? Seven test-takers arrested! || Dec. 11
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists
Fire breaks out at workers’ residence in Wichit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-drug activist is massive dealer! Surpise: Deadly Thai roads! Fishing then missing? || Dec. 10
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
More than 3,000 cyclists join Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’

 

Phuket community
Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive

This is not to prevent a outbreak! Seen number of casualties there is already a outbreak. This is a ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

"Good luck service". I saw another van a couple times with "Riskee Transport" on...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

The driver ran away leaving his girlfriend alone to face the police !!?? What a big strong man he mu...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

Spineless, brainless losers these Thai transport drivers, always causing carnage then fleeing the sc...(Read More)

Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

"“It is fully operational,” he said," a very important/interesting question... but hey...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury as motorbike explodes into flames

15,000 baht?! THAT is a write-off (not that it was insured). 15k wouldn't even replace the fairi...(Read More)

Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

“The United States is concerned about the safety of tourists and environment issues?? Thats a laug...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Gee, the woman has confessed to driving carelessly. They have CCTV of the incident. I wonder what el...(Read More)

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks

All will be solved now Insp K is o the case!...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Did you ask her how she feels now? ...(Read More)

 

Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo

 