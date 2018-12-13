PHUKET: An all-night stakeout of a hut in Baan Nakok, near the Chalong Reservoir, by anti-narcotics officers has landed four suspects in custody on drugs and illegal firearms charges.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 13 December 2018, 03:10PM

The four men were arrested dunig an all-night stakeout of a hut near the Chalong Reservoir. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In total, the operation netted two illegal handguns, 26 bullets, two shotgun cartridges, 319 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine), 13.16 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and 467.92g of dried cannabis.

Phuket Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee led officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) in presenting the four suspects today (Dec 13).

The stakeout, on Monday night (Dec 11), was carried out after a tip-off.

The officers first arrest of the night was that of Daoreuang Pomsuwan, 28, at 10:30pm. He was found in possession of 319 pills of ya bah, 3.68g of ya ice, 20 .22-calibre bullets and pair of a bamboo ‘ice pipes’.

The next arrest at the hut came at 11pm, when officers took into custody Panuwat Phetluke, 23, who was found in possession of a Colt 9mm semi-automatic pistol and six bullets and 3.02g of dried cannabis.

Next came Sakchai Sittisuk, 27, who was arrested at the hut at 6:30am the next morning (Dec 12), when he was found in possession of two plastic packets containing a total of 9.48g of ya ice, a home-made handgun (‘Thai Pradit’) and two 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

The last arrest came at 7am Tuesday when Padungchai Paithong, 25, arrived with 464.9 grams of dried cannabis in his possession.

The four suspects were taken to Chalong Police Station, where: