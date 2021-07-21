All interprovincial buses services suspended

PHUKET: All interprovincial buses to and from Phuket have been suspended as the chief of national bus service operator Transport Co Ltd (BorKorSor) has ordered a “temporary suspension” of all bus services throughout the country for two weeks.

COVID-19transport

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 July 2021, 09:42AM

The “temporary suspension” will be in effect until Aug 2.

However, ThaiPost and parcel delivery services will continue as usual.

BorKorSor President Sanlak Panyawatthanalikit explained that shutting down bus services throughout the country was to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 following what he called a “tight lockdown” on the 13 ‘dark red’ COVID high-risk provinces, including Bangkok.

“As a result, the government has to increase measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic to the highest level and to meet the requirements issued under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (No. 28) dated July 17, 2021,” Mr Sanlak said.

“To control the epidemic situation, the Transport Company would like to inform people of the temporary halt on all routes to the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern regions from 21 July – 2 August 2021 or until an order announcing any changes is announced.”

Passengers were asked to contact their bus ticket provider or their local BorKorSor office to claim refunds or to postpone their travel dates.

People affected by the travel ban were advised to call the BorKorSor hotline 1490 for more information.

“Passengers who need to travel during this period, can contact private car-sharing operators (van, car sharing) directly,” said the BorKorSor notice announcing the shutdown.

However, all people still travelling between provinces were urged to be aware of the COVID-19 and travel requirements in each province they were travelling to, and to comply with all COVID-19 prevention measures.