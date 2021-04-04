All good things must come to an end

Last Chance Tourism isn’t a new concept. The fear of missing out, or ‘FOMO’, social and psychological notion has been around for several years, feeding tourists with a hunger to visit or experience a place at risk of vanishing or altering due to climate change. Now, I am not suggesting that Thailand is about to disappear, however a huge shift is most certainly on its way, so this might well be your Last Chance Tourism window of opportunity.



By Advertorial

Sunday 4 April 2021, 10:00AM

Right now might be your last chance to experience the stunning beauty of the islands around Phuket before the weather changes and tourists return.

With a strong push by the Thai government to reopen Phuket by October, and even hopes to open the door by July, along with a relaxation in minimum mandatory quarantine days for vaccinated travellers starting this week, it is inevitable that tourists will come flocking back.

The month of April provides one of the last periods to see the islands around Phuket as they currently are – think Phi Phi’s famous ‘The Beach’, snorkelling around Koh Racha Yai, the striking turquoise waters of the Similan Islands, Hong Krabi’s lagoons and new 360-degree viewpoint, rock climbing at Railay Beach, the iconic limestone karsts of Phang Nga Bay, and so on. The list goes on and on with numerous day trip and overnight itineraries easily accessible with 5 Star Marine’s fleet of private VIP speedboats.

So, for those of us in or around Phuket right now, we do have a small opportune time frame in which to enjoy these islands in all their natural beauty, before the tourists return. April bestows fantastic water clarify, which makes for an even more memorable day especially if your private VIP group fancies a spot of snorkelling. Towards the end of May, this starts to change. From then onwards we will see the arrival of more and more rainy days, and with rougher seas making their entrance too, the ideal weather we have experienced will be going, going… gone.

In addition to this, National Parks have been known to consider shutting certain areas for a few months before tourists return, to give them a chance to recover. So, we have another time frame to get sorted and go off to explore and appreciate some exquisite scenery right on our doorsteps before it is literally too late. Also, for example if and/or when Maya Bay – made famous after its starring role in Danny Boyle’s 2000 film The Beach, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio – reopens the tourists will be back like a shot there; so get a glimpse of it now, unspoilt, utterly beautiful and completely deserted.

Which Thailand islands are on your bucket list? Maybe your list contains some you have never been to, or perhaps you have already been to a dream location but it was so overrun with tourists that the experience was more like a nightmare.

So, go ahead – make the time, and take the opportunity NOW while you still can, as this could be your last possible chance to experience the islands around Phuket in peace and quiet before the borders reopen, the rainy season is upon us and the rougher seas make an appearance.

For added convenience, 5 Star Marine have launched a new, super convenient and tempting day-trip picnic menu. Lunch menu orders will be delivered to the departure pier ready for your trip, making the process completely hassle-free. The menu features firm picnic favourites which are easy to eat on or off board; and cater to vegetarians and meat eaters with a selection of set lunches including sandwiches, wraps and salads.

So why not embrace the theory of Last Chance Tourism and make the effort to see somewhere you’re unlikely to ever see again in its present state?

By Joanna Matlub