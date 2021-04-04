BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

All good things must come to an end

All good things must come to an end

Last Chance Tourism isn’t a new concept. The fear of missing out, or ‘FOMO’, social and psychological notion has been around for several years, feeding tourists with a hunger to visit or experience a place at risk of vanishing or altering due to climate change. Now, I am not suggesting that Thailand is about to disappear, however a huge shift is most certainly on its way, so this might well be your Last Chance Tourism window of opportunity. 


By Advertorial

Sunday 4 April 2021, 10:00AM

Right now might be your last chance to experience the stunning beauty of the islands around Phuket before the weather changes and tourists return.

Right now might be your last chance to experience the stunning beauty of the islands around Phuket before the weather changes and tourists return.

With a strong push by the Thai government to reopen Phuket by October, and even hopes to open the door by July, along with a relaxation in minimum mandatory quarantine days for vaccinated travellers starting this week, it is inevitable that tourists will come flocking back. 

The month of April provides one of the last periods to see the islands around Phuket as they currently are – think Phi Phi’s famous ‘The Beach’, snorkelling around Koh Racha Yai, the striking turquoise waters of the Similan Islands, Hong Krabi’s lagoons and new 360-degree viewpoint, rock climbing at Railay Beach, the iconic limestone karsts of Phang Nga Bay, and so on. The list goes on and on with numerous day trip and overnight itineraries easily accessible with 5 Star Marine’s fleet of private VIP speedboats.

So, for those of us in or around Phuket right now, we do have a small opportune time frame in which to enjoy these islands in all their natural beauty, before the tourists return. April bestows fantastic water clarify, which makes for an even more memorable day especially if your private VIP group fancies a spot of snorkelling. Towards the end of May, this starts to change. From then onwards we will see the arrival of more and more rainy days, and with rougher seas making their entrance too, the ideal weather we have experienced will be going, going… gone.

In addition to this, National Parks have been known to consider shutting certain areas for a few months before tourists return, to give them a chance to recover. So, we have another time frame to get sorted and go off to explore and appreciate some exquisite scenery right on our doorsteps before it is literally too late. Also, for example if and/or when Maya Bay – made famous after its starring role in Danny Boyle’s 2000 film The Beach, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio – reopens the tourists will be back like a shot there; so get a glimpse of it now, unspoilt, utterly beautiful and completely deserted. 

Which Thailand islands are on your bucket list? Maybe your list contains some you have never been to, or perhaps you have already been to a dream location but it was so overrun with tourists that the experience was more like a nightmare.

Art-Tec Design

So, go ahead – make the time, and take the opportunity NOW while you still can, as this could be your last possible chance to experience the islands around Phuket in peace and quiet before the borders reopen, the rainy season is upon us and the rougher seas make an appearance.

For added convenience, 5 Star Marine have launched a new, super convenient and tempting day-trip picnic menu. Lunch menu orders will be delivered to the departure pier ready for your trip, making the process completely hassle-free. The menu features firm picnic favourites which are easy to eat on or off board; and cater to vegetarians and meat eaters with a selection of set lunches including sandwiches, wraps and salads.

So why not embrace the theory of Last Chance Tourism and make the effort to see somewhere you’re unlikely to ever see again in its present state?

Contact Shaun at 5 Star Marine on 093 720 6221 and quote The Phuket News when booking your adventure to get FREE round-trip private mini bus transfers.

By Joanna Matlub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #1
From art to monsters: Rebecca Hall speaks on ‘Godzilla vs Kong’
Blazing Paddles: Strokin’ in Phuket
Phuket Music Scene: Rockin’ in the real world
Soi Dog mobile clinics to sweep Phuket, starting in Wichit
Godzilla vs. Kong hits Phuket screens
International Veterans Association Phuket steps up with first-aid training
Why Different Types of Gamers Prefer Different Platforms?
Protecting what we value: World Water Day in Asean
The Play’s The Thing: A cultural hub in the making!
Moving ‘Minari’ finds recognition in America
UWC Lends a Helping Hand
Kathu Municipality and Soi Dog Foundation team up to offer free rabies vaccinations
Sustainably Yours: Delicious plant-based dishes
A Meal With… ‘‘Mister Koh Lanta’

 

Phuket community
Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

Skip, "all historical pandemics show that natural herd immunity is acquired through exposure an...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

A very good opinion article. Thank you. There are a lot of people that feel strongly about the two...(Read More)

28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch

nice. I will wait until vaccines are not mandatory though....(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

13 foreigners- that will make a difference! Was it worth the fuel for a PR stunt?...(Read More)

28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch

''Great' move- no masks or social distancing in the photo....(Read More)

TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine

Why would foreign tourists come to Phuket before there are herd immunity numbers of vaccinated Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Kurt@ you have a choice you can go to a private hospital and pick a vaccine and pay for it of course...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Good article, friends of mine are going for the Vax in Karon today, seems they are threatened with p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Good piece of Opinion. 1: Of course the limited choice of the 'weakest' vaccines Sinovac and...(Read More)

Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket

Last USA medical findings are that when vaccinated , a few weeks later one most probably not spread ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Revive 555 Festival

 