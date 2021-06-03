The Phuket News
All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout

All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout

THAILAND: The central government in Bangkok has assured that all foreign nationals living in the kingdom who have registered for vaccination will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from next Monday (June 7).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 June 2021, 10:09AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Sophon Iamsirithaworn, Disease Control Department deputy director general, said yesterday (June 2) that vaccination for all foreign diplomats in the country would be carried out the same day as the government’s mass vaccination programme, based upon an advanced reservation system.

“Currently, we have started vaccinating diplomats and their families, and international organisations - such as UN staff, in which they have registered in advance to get a vaccine from designated hospitals,” Dr Sophon said.

According to Dr Sophon, all diplomatic staff, consular representatives and staff from international organisations in Thailand were required to register from June 1–6 via www.ThailandIntervac.com/diplomats.

The booking was required one day in advance of the jab date.

The jab would take place at MedPark Hospital and Vimut Hospital.

“For general foreigners, they can get the jab on the same day as Thais,” Dr Sophon told an online forum titled “Briefing for Thailand Journalists on the National Vaccine Rollout”.

“Emphasis should be given to the elderly and those who have seven underlying diseases.”

The forum was co-hosted by the Public Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) to equip the media with vaccine scheme information so they work in sync with the government.

Dr Sophon went on to say that foreigners who want to get vaccinated are also required to register via www.ThailandIntervac.com. Those who have booked via the Mor Prom Application would get an AstraZeneca jab.

Dr Sophon said there would be more vaccines assigned to Bangkok than other provinces as the population in the capital is dense and the spread of COVID-19 still relatively high.

“There will be almost one million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac altogether assigned to Bangkok,” Dr Sophon said.

“In the first two weeks, around five hundred thousand doses should be administered.”

The government expects 61 million doses from AstraZeneca and around 10–15 million dozes from Sinovac.

The department is also negotiating with Pfizer to supply another 20 million doses and Johnson & Johnson for 5 million dozes of their vaccine, he said.

