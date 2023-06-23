Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion

All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion

BOSTON: All five people aboard a submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic died - likely in an instant - after their vessel suffered what the US Coast Guard said yesterday (June 22) was a “catastrophic implosion” in the ocean depths.

accidentsdeathmarine
By AFP

Friday 23 June 2023, 09:38AM

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible launching from a platform. Photo: AFP

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible launching from a platform. Photo: AFP

The sombre announcement ended a multinational search-and-rescue operation that captivated the world since the tiny tourist craft went missing in the North Atlantic four days ago.

Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston that analysis showed debris found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 metres) from the bow of the Titanic, was consistent with the implosion of the sub’s pressure chamber.

“On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families,” Mauger said.

On board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of the sub’s operator OceanGate Expeditions.

OceanGate said its “hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” it said in a statement.

“We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

The Coast Guard announced earlier yesterday that an underwater robot had discovered a “debris field” in the search area.

Unforgiving environment’

Authorities said they later learned the pieces included the sub’s tail cone and front and back ends of its pressure hull.

Mauger said the Coast Guard could not be sure when or why the vessel imploded and declined to be drawn on whether remains of the men would be retrieved.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the seafloor,” he said.

The process of demobilizing personnel and vessels from the scene would soon begin but unmanned robots would continue operations on the seabed for now, Mauger added.

“We’ll collect as much information as we can,” he said.

The US military originally detected the likely implosion of the craft on secret underwater sound monitoring devices shortly after it went missing on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.

Blue Tree Phuket

“The US Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a unnamed senior Navy official told the Journal.

The small sub named Titan disappeared on Sunday as it descended to the Titanic, which sits more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below the ocean’s surface and 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

OceanGate Expeditions charged US$250,000 (B8.8 million) for a seat on the sub. In a 2018 lawsuit, its former director of marine operations raised concerns about the “experimental and untested design” of Titan.

Harding was a billionaire and keen explorer with three Guinness Records to his name, while the Dawoods belonged to one of Pakistan’s richest families. Nargeolet was nicknamed “Mr Titanic” for his frequent dives at the site.

The British and Pakistani governments expressed their “deepest condolences” to all the men’s families.

Titanic’s lure

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) Titan had been due to resurface seven hours after beginning its descent at 8am on Sunday.

But the craft lost communication with its mothership less than two hours in.

Ships and planes from the US and Canadian coast guards, as well as a robot sent from France, scoured 10,000 square miles (around 20,000 square kilometers) of surface water - roughly the size of the US state of Massachusetts - for the vessel.

The search honed in on areas where underwater banging noises were detected late Tuesday and Wednesday. But Mauger said that ultimately the sounds did not appear to have any relation to the site of the debris.

The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York with 2,224 passengers and crew on board. More than 1,500 people died.

It was found in 1985 and remains a lure for nautical experts and underwater tourists.

The pressure at that depth as measured in atmospheres is 400 times what it is at sea level.

Marine scientist and oceanographer David Mearns, who specialises in deep water search and recovery operations, said earlier the debris discovery indicated a rapid breakup of the submersible.

“The only saving grace about that is that it would have been immediate, literally in milliseconds, and the men would have had no idea what was happening,” Mearns, who was friends with two of those onboard, told Sky News.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket
New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect
Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket
TAT promotes ‘faith-based tourism’
Phuket marine safety ramped up
Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall
Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-dengue blitz, Airport limo co-op punished, Phuket loses bid for Expo 2028 || June 22
Human security takes lead focus in Phuket human trafficking training
Phra Metta flood-prevention works underway
Thank you for the support
US approves lab-grown chicken for sale
‘Wild Boars’ governor Narongsak dies of cancer
Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety ramped up

Love the staged photo of the "important official" pointing out the lone guy with no vest, ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

Of course, didn't win Expo, so lets go with an even bigger boondoggle that will line pockets and...(Read More)

Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

Good catch! Good thing there was international attention on this, otherwise this criminal would have...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

@JohnC, I've heard that a Phuket governorship is like the last hurrah, and one of the most covet...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I cannot believe that sensible people would send real money to buy this flim-flam garbage. As Sam in...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Well, they certainly couldn't ramp it down!...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I agree Old guy. Any email that comes to my inbox with the subject of Crypto currency I report as a ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Hillarious, all the photos with people at bla-bla tables. Give them a uniform with the usual load of...(Read More)

Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall

2 Articles: 1 expressing 'go ahead' with international medical hub. 2 Shortfall staff in Pub...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

Has Phuket ever had a governor who's main interest IS Phuket and it's people rather than the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
SALA
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna

 