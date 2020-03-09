All-day St Patrick Party at Drunken Leprechaun March17

Start From: Tuesday 17 March 2020, 11:00AM to Wednesday 18 March 2020, 01:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Drunken Leprechaun located in the heart of Patong on March 17th, from 11pam to 1am. Hosted by our Leprechauns in our Irish decorated outlet from 11am to 1am. Family with children? No problem, between 3PM-6PM our leprechauns offers candy and face paints for all children.In the evening from 6PM-1AM there will be a St. Patrick’s Party featuring a perfectly chilled Irish green beverages, live music and leprechaun dance offs! We are also excited to announce that Thailand’s first arrival of a Dueling Piano show starts at 9pm. So come on over and join us for a real Irish styled St. Patrick’s Party! For more info: Tel: 076 337 000