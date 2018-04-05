The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

All change as Phuket lifeguards presented to Governor

PHUKET: The state of having lifeguards patrol Phuket’s beaches took several dumbfounding twists today, with 27 lifeguards presented to the Phuket Governor as “already” working – but dedicated to patrolling only the beaches at Surin, Bang Tao, Nai Thon and Mai Khao.

tourism, marine, Safety,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 5 April 2018, 05:57PM

The lifeguards presented themselves to Governor Norraphat Plodthong at the car park at Surin Beach at 9am, accompanied by Dr Nutpol Sirisawang, Managing Director of the lifeguards’ employer, LP Laikhum Co Ltd.

Bangkok-based consultancy LP Laikhum Co Ltd in February was quietly awarded a government contract offered by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) to provide 98 lifeguards to patrol Phuket beaches from Mar 1.

Under that contract, LP Laikhum Co Ltd was to be granted:

• B4.68mn in funding to provide lifeguards and lifesaving equipment at beaches in Muang District (including Kata-Karon and Nai Harn);

• B4.745mn for providing lifeguards at beaches in Thalang District (from Surin Beach northwards, including Layan, Leypang,Nai Thon and Nai Yang beaches);

• and a further B3.807mn to provide essential lifeguard services in Kathu District (including Patong and Kamala).

The exact total amount of that contract was B13.232 million. (See story here.)

However, without even recognising that LP Laikhum had failed to uphold the terms of the contract by not having lifeguards on the beaches by Mar 1, Dr Nutpol today spoke as if the previous contract was no longer relevant – a fact that might be true, though both Dr Nutpol and Governor Norraphat failed to mention it this morning.

“Today is the first full showing as ‘encouraged’ by the Phuket Governor. We started patrols on April 1 at Surin, Nai Thon, Mai Khao and Bang Tao beaches,” Dr Nutpol said proudly.

Incredibly, he added, “Other beach areas such as Patong Nai Harn, Kata and Karon beaches, are not in our duty to work.”

Governor Norraphat today blankly supported that understanding.

“The Phuket OrBorJor (PPAO) just made an official contract with LP Laikhum Co Ltd today (April 5),” Gov Norraphat said.

“Internal management by the Phuket OrBorJor is complicated, which resulted in a gap (in providing lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches) in March this year,” he added.

“Some beaches, including those in Patong and Karon municipal areas, will find their own lifeguard teams by themselves because they demand to manage themselves,” Governor Norraphat said.

However, Gov Norraphat’s own statements today flew in the face of his own order on Dec 12, when he ordered the PPAO to no longer be involved in organising lifeguards for Phuket.

The matter was to be left to local administrations and municipalities to deal with. (See story here.)

No explanation was given for the now “new” understanding of how lifeguards are to be provided on the beaches, including how much LP Laikhum is to be paid to provide the 27 lifeguards to partol the northern beaches only.

Meanwhile, the original posting of the B13mn contract awarded in February is no longer posted on Thai Government Procurement website, which as required by law publishes all government contracts awarded in the country. Instead, the link to where the contract used to be posted now produces the message, “Not Found.” (See here.)

Dr Nutpol brimmed with confidence this morning.

“I operate this company, our base is in Bangkok. I am confident in improving how lifeguards in Phuket are managed, as we did about 10 years ago,” he said.

“Also our company is joining with some Phuket people and a well-known security company.” he added. However, Dr Nutpol failed to identify which security company was so important to mention, and failed to explain what relevance the security company had when it came to surf rescues.

Dr Nutpol denied that his lifeguards were poorly trained.

“On every patrol, we have lifeguards who have experience in ocean rescues in the Andaman region. They are not just experienced in swimming pools, as others have said,” he claimed.

“Our lifeguards’ certificates have been issued by The Royal Life Saving Society Canada. They have completed the life saving instructor course conducted by Thai Life Saving Club Surf lifesaving trainer through a course organised by the Phuket OrBorJor,” Dr Nutpol added.

However, he also said, “Some of our lifeguards are new, so they will need more training.”

“We are just starting. Don’t judge us too fast,” Dr Nutpol said.

“Please look up what we can provide and work in Phuket province. We will show our ability, which is better equipment to manage safety (through the use of equipment) such as drones, ATVs, jet-skis and other (items).”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

DeKaaskopp | 11 April 2018 - 14:38:38

Judging someones qualities by looking at him.Typical expat attitude.Sorry for you,but David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson were not available.

The Phuket News

chris007 | 11 April 2018 - 05:02:33

some of them look a little on the old side for life saving. not to mention the beer guts etc. they look like dad"s army. i suspect its the same old thai razzle dazzle scenario, stuff any body in a uniform and suddenly they become what the uniform stands for.i wonder who"s going to rescue them when the monsoon seas hit and they are forced to perform a rescue ?

The Phuket News

Sue Yu2 | 07 April 2018 - 11:18:37

A contract to provide 98 lifeguards now comes up with just 27 while the Governor whines that Patong & Karon areas are somehow now out in the cold. Many things wrong with this, from the contract-granting by an unauthorised PPAO to not accepting responsibility & contract-breaking.

The Phuket News

philipmason69 | 06 April 2018 - 22:17:28

I don't see what all the fuss is about. All they need to do is put red flags out and have a little snooze. Well, that's all the last lot did anyway...

The Phuket News

DeKaaskopp | 06 April 2018 - 15:30:01

"we are just starting,don't judge us too fast".Wishful thinking.Probably never read comments on here.Quite a few of those experts/expats here are well known for their prejudgements .

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 05 April 2018 - 23:02:29

I also feel that the previous move by the International Surf Lifesaving Association to formally request the US Department of State to issue a Travel Advisory is still warranted. All tourists need warnings of the dangers of swimming in Phuket without trained lifeguards on the beaches.  These new kids have zero knowledge of the local beach characteristics compared to the former local lifeguards.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 05 April 2018 - 22:56:37

And the moronic process by Thai officials continues.  It'll be curious to see how these newbies hold up when we get barraged with high winds, high surf...and drunk Chinese and Russians on the beach.  I think we're gonna see many of these guys sh***ing themselves when the Andaman start showing it's teeth. These guys have nowhere near the experience needed with local beaches.

The Phuket News

Discover Thainess | 05 April 2018 - 19:02:33

Speechless......

The Phuket News

Kurt | 05 April 2018 - 18:50:42

After reading the article twice, one thing is very clear
On Phuket Island lifeguard business ( it's business) becomes very divided, diffuse, and confusing

In that sense the Phuket Authorities reached their goal
Now many ways to escape responsibilities for Beach safety, and many ways of money shuffling
A missed chance to have Phuket beach safety in 1 Official hand only
Continuing story

The Phuket News
Matches 9 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.