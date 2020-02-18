All but one of Wuhan returnees cleared of COVID-19

CHON BURI: One of the 138 quarantined Thai returnees from Wuhan showed a small presence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but the others were healthy and ready to be discharged from quarantine, a senior health official said today (Feb 18).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 February 2020, 03:41PM

Dr Hansa Raksakhom, director of Office of Disease Prevention and Control 6, announces the present status of the 138 returnees from Wuhan city, at Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri province today (Feb 18). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Dr Hansa Raksakhom, director of Office of Disease Prevention and Control 6 in Chon Buri, was speaking at the Sattahip naval base, where they are being kept in isolation.

One patient remained at Chon Buri Hospital, she said. An earlier test found a low level of the virus. The patient was being treated well and it was hoped they could be cleared and discharged along with the 137 other returnees tomorrow (Feb 19).

“The last laboratory test found COVID-19. We are closely monitoring the case and hope that this Thai person can go home along with the other 137 people who will head home on Feb 19,” Dr Hansa said.

A sample was collected from the hospitalised patient’s nasal cavity yesterday (Feb 17), and the result of this latest test would be known later this afternoon, she said.

Four other returnees who were ill had already fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Dr Hansa confirmed the returnees had received the best treatment, in a hygienic environment, during their 14-day quarantine at the Sattahip naval base and some local hospitals since their arrival on Feb 4.

The returnees were stranded in Wuhan city, the epicentre of COVID-19 epidemic, when the Chinese government locked it down on Jan 23.