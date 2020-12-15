Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

All Blacks face France in ‘special’ 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stages

All Blacks face France in ‘special’ 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stages

RUGBY: New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said facing hosts France in a mouthwatering 2023 Rugby World Cup pool game will be “special”, after the draw yesterday (Dec 14) in Paris.

Rugby
By AFP

Tuesday 15 December 2020, 11:39AM

The Webb Ellis Cup on display at last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photo: AFP.

The Webb Ellis Cup on display at last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photo: AFP.

The sides met in the 1987 and 2011 finals, with the All Blacks winning on both occasions.

It’s going to be very special. I have no doubt they will organise a superb World Cup,” Foster told a press conference.

We’ve watched with admiration the way they’re re-building their team and are really building something special for 2023.

For us to know the size of the challenge has given us a clear focus and one we can’t wait for,” he added.

England take on Japan, who hosted the last World Cup in 2019, and Argentina, who beat Foster’s men for the first time in their history in November.

A qualifier each from Oceania and the Americas round out a competitive-looking Pool D.

It’s a great pool to be a part of,” England captain Owen Farrell said.

Obviously with the way that Japan and Argentina are going at the minute, some of the rugby that has been played over the last few years by them both, it’s going to be a tough pool.”

Champions South Africa will face Ireland as well as Scotland and a nation from Asia/Pacific and a further European nation in Pool B.

It’s exciting, really, to know who your RWC pool opponents will be,” Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi said.

Wales, who lost to the Springboks in the 2019 semi-finals, are in Pool C with two-time Webb Ellis trophy holders Australia as well as Fiji, a European team and the winner of the final qualifying tournament.

UWC Thailand

Italy and two qualifiers, one from the Americas and another from Africa, make up the rest of Pool A alongside the All Blacks and the French.

Concussion ‘example’

The draw was held days after a host of former internationals said they were planning legal action against the sport’s authorities over the result of concussion.

The planned legal action targets World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, for “failure to protect (the claimants) from the risks caused by concussions”.

World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte said the global body was a leading example in the field across spors federations.

We are a model union in terms of research, innovation and mastering this area,” former France coach Laporte said in a press conference afterwards.

A lot of other sports want to do like rugby with our Head Injury Assessment protocol. It’s a major subject. The priority is the health and safety of our players.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, seeding levels for the tournament draw were based on the world rankings on January 1, 2020 instead of after the autumn internationals as originally intended.

Organisers also moved the draw forward to be able to start selling tickets in March next year, before ticket sales for the 2024 Paris Olympics begin in 2022.

Fixtures are set to be announced by the end of next March.

The dozen countries from the draw will be joined by eight qualifiers, with the final lineup known by November 2022.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kim A-Lim storms to US Women’s Open crown
Liverpool and Spurs held, Foxes sniff top-spot as Arsenal implode
Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi
Fiziev the latest Tiger Muay Thai Gym star to shine in UFC
Phuket hosts the inaugural Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup
Manchester derby fires blanks, fans help Everton upend Chelsea
Joshua knocks out Pulev to set up potential Fury fight
Verstappen breaks Bottas for Abu Dhabi pole
Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
A family affair at the Laguna Phuket Marathon
Phuket’s young chess masters do battle
Six Thai stars gunning for US Women’s Open success
Momota, Tai to light up Bangkok events
Perez makes Red Bull an offer – can they refuse?
Man Utd dumped as racism row interrupts PSG game

 

Phuket community
Fraud charges taint ’We Travel Together’ scheme

Fraud charges taint? In Thailand? By thai hotels? Noooo, I not believe that. Impossible. :-) Hahaha...(Read More)

Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump

I want to go to Phuket from Hong Kong, but the requirement to do 3 months in Thailand, PLUS 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

Well well well how many dead last year and years before that in Phuket. Don’t forget they try to l...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

What a waist of temporarily energy on fantasy island Phuket. Just talks and again 7-10 persons tent ...(Read More)

PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

Music festivals OK, Yellowshirt gatherings OK, Boxing stadiums OK but no gatherings of more than 5- ...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

@Kurt Must be very hard for you to accept laws/rules in Thailand. A 24 hour alcohol ban and the ser...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

@Kurt Guess that "pool of friends driving each other to hospitals/airport" is like a sup...(Read More)

Deputy PM promises support for young Phuket entrepreneurs

See photos. Thank you Bangkok people, coming to Phuket and not practice social distance, not wear f...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

DeK seems not to understand that having a pool of friends, drive each other to hospitals/airport is ...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

@Sandbar, agree 100% with your comment. It is repeating 'population training in obedience'. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 