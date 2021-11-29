All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

BANGKOK: All 1,007 visitors from southern Africa who recently arrived in Thailand have tested negative for COVID-19, the Department of Disease Control insisted yesterday (Nov 28).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism

By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 November 2021, 09:32AM

Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

All remain in isolation under Thailand’s tourism sandbox programmes, which means they are being closely monitored by health authorities, said Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, as he sought to allay fears yesterday that the Omicron coronavirus variant may be carried into the country by travellers.

The new mutation, which is potentially more transmissible, was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Italy and Hong Kong, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Department of Medical Sciences has found no evidence of a single case of the variant in Thailand, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The department is now asking all private hospitals to also submit specimens from all patients who test positive for COVID-19 to be genetically sequenced to identify each individual’s strain and its prevalence, she said.

The Centre for Medical Genomics of Ramathibodi Hospital, meanwhile, is in the process of developing a test kit for accurately detecting the Omicron variant using a mass array technology, which is expected to be completed in about two weeks.

Prof Dr Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of Chulabhorn Royal Academy, meanwhile, urged members of the public to stay calm and wait until clearer information is available.