All Around Thailand

Embark on an authentic Thai culinary journey with our Thai set menu and discover some of the region’s most famed specialties.Every Friday at Firefly from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at 1,290++ per couple. Book now: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com
Start From: Friday 24 February 2023, 06:00PM to Friday 31 March 2023, 10:00PM
|Person :
|marketing.phuket@pavilionshotels.com
|Address :
|31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
|Phone :
|076 317 600
