Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

Start From: Friday 24 February 2023, 06:00PM to Friday 31 March 2023, 10:00PM

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

All Around Thailand

« »

Embark on an authentic Thai culinary journey with our Thai set menu and discover some of the region’s most famed specialties.Every Friday at Firefly from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at 1,290++ per couple. Book now: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com

Person : marketing.phuket@pavilionshotels.com
Address : 31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Phone : 076 317 600

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Police HQ commander shot dead ‘by wife’

@JohnC. Oh well case closed. Nice to have a victim, a perpetrator, a motive AND the murder weapon at...(Read More)

Journalists union urges end to culture of chronic overworking

@Kurt. We're a labour relations expert this week are we?...(Read More)

PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis

Targeting out of province taxis that are not actually breaking the law due to pressure from the loca...(Read More)

Journalists union urges end to culture of chronic overworking

What the TJA actually espresses is that working in Thai journalism is a kind of modern slavery....(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

See that Mr Phiphat knows exactly what is not happening on Phuket to make the island sustainable and...(Read More)

Journalists union urges end to culture of chronic overworking

The NUJT hardly can be seen as a Union. Teethless. The idea that Union membership can cost you your ...(Read More)

Journalists union urges end to culture of chronic overworking

Journalists not have a Union? How they get overworked? They never dig deep in subjects. Scared as th...(Read More)

Police HQ commander shot dead ‘by wife’

[..and she was the one who first saw the body.] Makes sense since she was the one who shot and kille...(Read More)

Journalists union urges end to culture of chronic overworking

Journalists in Thailand are mostly just mouth pieces for those who are rich and powerful. Like most ...(Read More)

All choked up on bad air

The issue of clean air doesn't exist in politician's hearts because many of them are probabl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 