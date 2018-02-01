The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

All About Buddhism: Buddhism to go

You know ladies and gentlemen, it’s awful hard to say goodbye. Every year, there are about 30 million would-be Marco Polo’s who journey through this Buddhist kingdom in search of something magical, something mystical, something life-altering or just something new.

Jason Jellison

Saturday 17 February 2018, 02:00PM

Invariably, newcomers to Thailand quickly discover Thai Buddhism; but there is a universal problem for tourists in our kingdom: They have to go home and it’s really hard to keep the fledgling Buddha alive in you from a distance.

But, recently, a thought crossed my mind… what if, using only four simple keys, I could give you enough knowledge so that you could keep practicing what you’ve learned until you can come back?

I like to think of it as “Buddhism To Go”.

Actually, you don’t need a Thai temple or fancy worship space to be a Buddhist. If you want to continue to follow the Buddha within you, you must return home with just one really important thing: Mercy.

Buddhism is about having a sense of empathy for all things that live. But, you cannot develop a heightened sense of empathy without mercy. Mercy leads to empathy for all living things and empathy leads to Buddhism. Without a sense of heightened empathy, your life will always be unhappy. As for the rest of Buddhism, it’s all just gravy.

Sure, our temples are spectacular. Yes, our monks are magnanimous. Indeed, our chanting and ceremonies stand out as something truly majestic in today’s sterile digital world.

But, little of that is what makes you a better person. Little of that is what makes your life improve. What makes your life improve is intentionally dedicating every day of your life to constructing an enhanced sense of sympathy for everyone and everything that exists – even the people you dislike.

Mercy is the first key of Thai Buddhism and you need to tuck it away in your heart before you get on that flight back home.

“A man is only as good as his handshake.” If you are a dishonest person, if you cheat others out of what is rightfully due, then your life will still fail to improve. If you make a promise, you need to keep it. If you say something, it needs to be true. This is the second key of Buddhism To Go: Honesty.

Yet, you must be honest not only in what you say, but you must also be honest in how you view yourself. You are a good enough person to be a Thai Buddhist, but not if you’re into blaming other people. Blaming others is not only the mark of a bad person, but it is also the hallmark of a bad Buddhist.

Getting honest with yourself is all about being able to say, “You know what, I am a good person, I am good enough… but I still could improve on how I treat my wife.” Getting honest with yourself is about realising that bad luck only stops when you stop doing bad things.

This is the third key: Wisdom. A wise person knows that there is simply no substitute for wise choices. The teachings of Buddha are really about improving your behaviour. They are not about fortune-telling or hocus-pocus. If we want our lives to improve, then we must improve our behaviour.

Finally, the last key is: Desire. Too often, our wants rule us, rather than us ruling what we want. Remember, the human mind is a lot like a brand-new puppy. Without a leash, it runs wherever it wants.

So, if you just take these four keys home from your holiday: mercy, honesty, wisdom, and controlling desire, then you can be just as much of a Thai Buddhist as most of us here in Thailand.

These are the keys that will unlock the door of your heart. Now, you just need to open it and step out into a beautiful rainbow that’s been waiting just for you… and you might be surprised to find out that this beautiful rainbow was really waiting for you to come home, all along.

 

All About Buddhism is a monthly column in The Phuket News where I take readers on my exotic journey into Thai Buddhism and debunk a number of myths about Buddhism. If you have any specific queries, or ideas for articles, please let us know. Email editor1@classactmedia.co.th and we will do our best to accommodate your interests.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Gov urges stricter enforcement of tourist bus safety measures

Maybe if the traffic police actually did something and drivers got serious punishment along with the bus owners things might change but alas, all talk...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

There is no law and order in Thailand, except for Farangs, Thais can do whatever they want...(Read More)

Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

I think somebody needs to get Las Vegas involved in starting to take bets on when the next tourist fatality will happen at the hands of another incomp...(Read More)

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

Italian Thai posted profits in excess of 50 000 million THB in 2016 so i don't think he's going to miss 150 000THB......(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

"...Mr Nopporn babbled...." hahaha LOL. Thai style 'village mentality' at its best. When a bureaucrat doesn't want to do some...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

Do we also need to be tested for Cyphylis, like with our work permits? Or maybe Leperousy this time? Oh wait this includes locals too, so I guess no n...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

So, going to Provincial Hall to file 4 complains --1 About the Kamala Police for not enforcing the law --2 About Orbor Tor officials failing to perf...(Read More)

Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

Ummm...yeah, just a simple 300-million baht loan (a bit under 10 Million USD), from my good friends at the human trafficking/prostitution club. This g...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

We are in Chinese New Year and a lot of drivers are working overtime to make extra money. A log-book and data recording should be be compulsory per ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.