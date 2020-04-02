All 24-hour stores in Phuket ordered to close overnight

PHUKET: All motorbike rental shops must close immediately and all 24-hour convenience stores must close from 8pm to 3am from today through April 30, the Communicable Disease Committee of Phuket has announced.

Thursday 2 April 2020, 12:07PM

All 24-hour stores in Phuket must close from 8pm to 3am from today (Apr 1) through April 30. Photo: The Phuket News /file

The official order was issued at 8:30pm last night (Apr 1). As the order has been issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the notice pointed out that violating the order was punishable under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may result in up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000 or both. Meanwhile, Rawai Mayor has met with local village headmen to ask their cooperation for all residents and tourists to stay indoors from 8pm to 5am each night and for small local stores to close during the same hours that the 24-hour convenience stores must now close.



Mayor Aroon also announced that several checkpoints have ben set up throughout Rawai to check people for potential suymptoms of the virus