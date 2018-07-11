FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

All 13 rescued from Tham Luang cave in good condition

CHIANG RAI: All 13 people rescued from Tham Luang cave were in good condition with some still receiving medication for lung infections, the Public Health Ministry announced today (July 11).

healthBangkok Post

Wednesday 11 July 2018, 02:44PM

Volunteers celebrate at a makeshift press centre in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province yesterday (July 10), after the twelve boys and their football coach were rescued. Photo: AFP

Volunteers celebrate at a makeshift press centre in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province yesterday (July 10), after the twelve boys and their football coach were rescued. Photo: AFP

Dr Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, inspector-general of the ministry, said the first group of four people, aged 14-16, who arrived at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital on Sunday (July 8) were eating normal food, with no sign of a fever.

Those who were diagnosed with a lung infection or had infected wounds were recovering well. All were able to walk to the toilets.

The second group of four, aged 12-14, who were admitted to the hospital on Monday (July 9), were also in good condition and no one was infected with any dangerous disease. Their white blood cell counts were high and so they were given medication to control possible diseases.

They had soft food this morning and would have normal food in the evening, Dr Thongchai said.

Families of both groups were allowed to visit them in their patient rooms but were required to wear protective clothing and remain at least two metres away to prevent disease transmission.

The third group, comprising five people aged 11-25, who arrived at the hospital yesterday (July 10) did not have low body temperatures. Their vital signs, including blood pressure, were normal. One of them had a slight lung infection. They received intravenous treatment, vaccines, antibiotics and vitamins.

QSI International School Phuket

They had yet to undergo vision, nutritional and mental assessment. Doctors were awaiting the results of laboratory tests for possible viral infection.

Tests on the first two groups rescued found no infection with any dangerous disease, the health inspector-general said.

“Overall the 13 people are in very good condition,” Dr Thongchai said.

All 13 would be kept in quarantine at the hospital for seven days and their health would be monitored for seven more days after being discharged.

The field hospital at Tham Luang would continue its services for two more days, treating people who were involved in the rescue, mostly for body pains and fevers, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai cave rescue: a timeline
‘Good news’ expected in Thai cave rescue mission
‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out
Sea change: First genetic adaptation to diving discovered in ‘Sea Nomads’
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Rainfall threat forces cave exit plan rethink
Heat wave kills 17 in eastern Canada
King urges speedy rescue from cave
Surviving their cave ordeal
Perilous exit dive only way out for boys
Thai cave rescue: How it unfolded
Rescuers brave narrow passage in search for missing 13
Cave rescue enters key phase
Seal divers push deeper into cave
Chinese boy, 4, critical after being pulled from Naka Yai Island hotel pool

 

Phuket community
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster

The facts are alot of people died and the authorities don't appear to give a toss, this is far w...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

Lesson; don't go to sea on any Thai run boat, ill prepared, no safety consideration, only money ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

We're talking about a boat load full of dead tourists, not neo nonsense, culture blah blah, the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels team up with US Embassy to eliminate single-use plastics

When the Trump administration and the US EPA finds out that the US Embassy in BKK is involves in cou...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

We were very fortunate to survive that storm having chartered a speed boat from Chalong. Checked twi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

". I was driving farm vehicles at age 11 years and using firearms at age 9," are you now s...(Read More)

Russian tycoon wins suit against ’sex coach’ who claimed Trump secrets

There are movies on de internet with her.Says a lot about her.I would not believe her too....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Nothing to do we neocolonialism.In fact it is our superiority.Why denying it.Just look at the number...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

The companies were operating because the thai government allowed/licensed them. The 'tour boats&...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

Typical response...it's the foreigners fault. I was also curious why the Captain and crew jumpe...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket

 