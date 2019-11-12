Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020

Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020

FORMULA ONE: Thai driver Alex Albon has been confirmed as Max Verstappen’s teammate at the race-winning Red Bull Racing squad for the 2020 Formula One season.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 10:00AM

Alexander Albon of Thailand has been confirmed to race alongside Max Verstappen the with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team. Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon of Thailand has been confirmed to race alongside Max Verstappen the with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team. Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Albon joined the front-running team in the middle of the season and in the seven races since has impressed with his consistency, outscoring Verstappen 68 points to 57 and never finishing outside the top six.

“I’m hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the team,” Albon said. “For them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal.

“I am really excited to be partnering Max again for next year and I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity.”

The decision completes a meteoric rise through the motorsport ranks for 23-year-old Albon, who only 12 months ago was contemplating giving up on his dream to reach racing’s premier class.

A karting world champion, Albon’s path to Red Bull Racing was a tortuous one. He was inducted into the Red Bull driver programme in 2012 but dropped after a single year of poor performance, after which he scraped together a junior career in a patchwork of different categories.

He arrived in Formula Two in 2017, and in 2018 he took the championship to the final round, where he was defeated by George Russell. But still F1 teams showed little interest in the Thai driver, forcing him into the arms of Renault’s Formula E team – until a sudden opening at Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing’s junior F1 team, finally offered him the chance to fulfill his dream.

Despite his first experience in modern F1 machinery coming during preseason testing, Albon was solid in his early races. A points finish in China after starting from the pit lane was a particular standout that demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and a sixth place at the torrential German Grand Prix, his first wet F1 race, was superb.

So when Red Bull Racing final lost patience with the struggling Pierre Gasly after the first half of the season, the decision was relatively easy Red Bull management to execute a straight switch.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

If Albon felt the burden of expectation in what is still his rookie F1 season, he isn’t showing it. In all seven of his races to date with the senior team he’s finished inside the top six, including a career-high fourth-place classification at the Japanese Grand Prix, to comfortably outshine the ousted Gasly and turn his retention into a formality.

“It’s extremely hard to deny that level of consistency, and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress,” Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said.

“There is plenty of potential still to unlock, and we look forward to seeing Alex alongside Max in 2020.”

But the pressure will mount next season, when Red Bull Racing expects to capitalise on its improving form to launch its first credible title tilt since 2013. In Verstappen the team has one of the sport’s fastest drivers, and Albon will be expected to match the Dutchman to ensure maximum points for the team’s campaign.

All that in what will be only his second season racing in Formula One.

“This year has been an incredible year for me,” Albon said. “Getting the call up to Red Bull mid-season was already a big step, so now I will use the learnings from this season and use the experience to improve and fight at the front in 2020.”

Albon’s future is now entirely in his hands, and it’s anyone’s guess how far he can go.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling
Saudi Arabia to host January Spanish Super Cup
Rally Australia cancelled because of raging bushfires
Gatland says no to All Blacks top job
Federer faces early ATP Finals exit after Thiem defeat, Djokovic cruises
Liverpool beat Man City to boost hopes of historic title triumph
Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards
Thai preparations for SEA Games kick off
Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour
Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia
Wolves Academy youth football camp back in Phuket
Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller as Liverpool win and Barca stumble
Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers
Nadal returns to No. 1, Barty tops women's rankings

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you really need to know your history, google "The Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok T...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

Lovely story. But hang on a minute, was she "extorted"? Certainly she was entrapped, but t...(Read More)

THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn

'Talking the losses the last 6 weeks of 2019 down from B10 bn to B2.2 bn? Wow. Load factor at ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

I have idea for a better more reflecting poster: A tap with just a few drops falling out, and with...(Read More)

‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

Mhh, thinking about it, it is time the police raid shops in Patong again for confiscating copy brand...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well DeK, I have heard something too! That the enormous air pollution in Thailand has more and more ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Phuket's Government hospitals capacities are based on the official figure of 394,000. That ext...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

On Phuket. 1 million unregistered thai people. Why is registration not obligated? ( at least in the ...(Read More)

Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway

should be charged with murder ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

@C.S.. I heard about a study that the brain of female Caucasians deteriorates much faster when a per...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Naka Yai Island Beach House
The Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique