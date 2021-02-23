BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

PHUKET: The Buddhist religious day Makha Bucha thisFriday (Feb 26) will be observed as a public holiday bringing a long weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.

culturereligionalcohol
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 09:34AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Makha Bucha takes place annually on the night of the full moon during the third lunar month of the year.

The event marks the anniversary of the Buddha’s first major sermon. On the full moon of the third lunar month, seven months after the lord Buddha began his teachings when 1,250 monks came together, with no prior arrangement to hear Buddha preach, Buddha ordained these monks and passed to them the basic principles of Buddhism: To eschew all evil, to do only what is good, and to cleanse the mind, along with other teachings which marked a key event in the development of the religion.

Many Thais will start the day making merit by giving alms to monks in the morning. In the evening, devotees will fill the temples to listen to sermons and partake in the candlelight ceremony known as wien tien, where they walk clockwise three times around the temple holding flowers, incense and a lit candle.

Popular temples to visit on Makha Bucha are Wat Chalong, Wat Phra Thong, Wat Khao Rang, Phuket Big Buddha, Wat Mai Luang Pu Supha and Wat Srisoonthorn.

By law, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited for the 24 hours of this Friday – from 00:01am to 23:59pm.

An announcement by the Prime Minister’s office on Jan 22, 2015 prohibited the sale of alcohol on five religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Arsarnraha Bucha, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa.

The ban does not include duty free shops at international airports.

Government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping malls will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 February 2021 - 11:53:13 

Ah, time again for 'alcohol whipping'. Announced ( is it not a law?) by the than coup General Prayut on Jan 22, 2015. Typical installed to let people regular feel who is ruling. It's just silly obey-training. And practically silly, people buy the alcohol prior that day. It just give the already suffering restaurants/bars another blow.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading
NASA releases first audio from Mars
TAT wants vaccine passport policy
FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines
More easing under proposed COVID-19 remapping
Xinjiang a ‘shining example’ of China’s human rights progress: minister
Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket’s tourism recovery? Angry wife crashes husband’s wedding! || February 22
Olive ridley turtle nest found on Mai Khao Beach, first for more than 20 years
‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Phuket health chief moved to Chon Buri regional office
Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub
Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive
Australia starts vaccine rollout amid controversy

 

Phuket community
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Ah, time again for 'alcohol whipping'. Announced ( is it not a law?) by the than coup Genera...(Read More)

FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines

First things first. How far is FDA to give green light for all Covid-19 vaccines that are already us...(Read More)

TAT wants vaccine passport policy

International it should be worked out NOW (!) that Covid-19 vaccinating, where ever done, should be ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

25 Immigration 'Fast Lanes' for about 50 tourists at Phuket airport.. Were the Fast Lanes fr...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

In Thailand many brain, liver & kidney diseases of Thai can be linked to smog pollution on the r...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

Money/business wise a funny campaign. Not money making/helping Phuket tourism/economy wise at all. ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

there is a theory that the rise in cancer cases maybe caused by processed food, we do not know what ...(Read More)

Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot

How typical is this. Using his position to jump to the top of the queue when his job barely rates hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

[“We had immigration officers at 25 counters to check their documents.] In all the years I have be...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

OK, so they added 'Surfskate' to the 'how to restart tourism' dartboard. Seriously, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand

 