Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

BANGKOK: To avoid unnecessary incidents or complications, alcohol sales will be banned throughout Thailand on the day of early voting and Election Day next month, it was confirmed yesterday (Apr 26).

alcoholpolitics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 27 April 2023, 11:26AM

Photo: NNT

Alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6:00pm on May 6 until 6:00pm on May 7, and from 6:00pm on May 13 until 6:00pm on May 14.

The ban applies to everyone living in the country and violating it can result in a prison sentence of six months or a fine of up to B10,000, or both, reports NNT.

Authorities also urged voters to familiarise themselves with the rules for the next election in order to avoid unintentional violations, such as photographing a marked ballot paper or taking a ballot paper out of a voting station.

Among those on the list are buying or selling votes, purposely destroying ballot papers, and stopping eligible voters from voting. Violators will face harsh penalties for breaking the law.