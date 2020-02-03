THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Alcohol sales ban for Makha Bucha day

PHUKET: The Buddhist religious day Makha Bucha this Saturday (Feb 8) will be observed as a public on Monday (Feb 10), bringing a long weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.

crimeculturereligiontourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 February 2020, 12:43PM

Alcohol sales will be banned for the 24 hours of this Saturday (Feb 8). Image: Class Act Media / Graphics (Click for larger image.)

Makha Bucha takes place annually on the night of the full moon during the third lunar month of the year.

The event marks the anniversary of the Buddha’s first major sermon. On the full moon of the third lunar month, seven months after the lord Buddha began his teachings when 1,250 monks came together, with no prior arrangement to hear Buddha preach, Buddha ordained these monks and passed to them the basic principles of Buddhism: To eschew all evil, to do only what is good, and to cleanse the mind, along with other teachings which marked a key event in the development of the religion.

Many Thais will start the day making merit by giving alms to monks in the morning. In the evening, devotees will fill the temples to listen to sermons and partake in the candlelight ceremony known as wien tien, where they walk clockwise three times around the temple holding flowers, incense and a lit candle.

Popular temples to visit on Makha Bucha are Wat Chalong, Wat Phra Thong, Wat Khao Rang, Phuket Big Buddha, Wat Mai Luang Pu Supha and Wat Srisoonthorn.

By law, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited for the 24 hours of this Saturday – from midnight Friday night to midnight Saturday night.

 

An announcement by the Prime Minister’s office on Jan 22, 2015 prohibited the sale of alcohol on five religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Arsarnraha Bucha, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa/

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The ban does not include duty free shops at international airports.

Both this Saturday (Feb 8) and next Monday (Feb 10), government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping wills remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

The offices of Class Act Media and IMAGE asia will also be closed this coming Saturday and Monday.

Phuket community
Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

Fake news ? Not likely. It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN > W...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, we not talk only about Wuhan province anymore. Many chinese provinces suffer now the corona...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, Just 1 plan +medical staff is the best. 'Containing management'. Transfer 1 group ...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Pu Li, closed businesses like Ikea, McDonalds and other service industries normally are open and do...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Over 300 Phuket tour busses are parked since 25 January at a parking lot of 30 rai. All due to '...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

...But not concerned? Tell that to thai hospitals who had to set up special isolation units and trai...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Well Jor12, the coronavirus spreads silently and fast. Thai road accidents are 'man made' an...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Don't worry Pu Li, K is the PN is the resident clown. ...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

What is wrong with some people! How does a young person drown in waters as calm as a lake?? If you c...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Kurt. "now 300 busses can get a real good technical check up". Yeah right, like that'...(Read More)

 

