Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Sermpan Sirikong has confirmed that the ban on the sale of alcohol for the early voting to be observed this weekend and for the national general election on May 14 will be enforced to full effect.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 May 2023, 04:56PM

Image: ECT Phuket

Image: ECT Phuket

Under election law, there will be a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm this Saturday (May 6) through to  6pm Sunday (May 7) for people to cast their votes in the “advanced polling” on Sunday.

The following weekend, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm Saturday, May 13, through to 6pm Sunday, May 14, for the national general election being held on May 14.

The ban applies to all people in the country. Those caught violating the ban can face a result in a fine of up to B10,000 or even up to six months in jail, or both.

“It is the law that everyone has to follow and police will enforce the law to ensure that the ban will be done properly,” Maj Gen Sermpan told The Phuket News today (May 2).

“Both days, for the advanced voting and the general election, the sale of alcohol will be banned one day in advance. It is like the Buddhist holidays when the sale of alcohol is banned, and everyone must respect that,” he added.

The nationwide bans on the sale of alcohol was initially  announced through the National News Bureau of Thailand on Apr 26, noting that the bans were “to avoid unnecessary incidents or complications”.

saki81 | 02 May 2023 - 21:22:31 

why not banning alcohol every day like in muslim countries? surely less accident, less fighting, less miss understanding and so on and on and on...

 

