PHUKET: For the first time since May 2014, an alcohol ban will be in force in Phuket this weekend as required under laws governing elections as the residents of Moo 1 (“Village 1”) in Chalong vote for a new Phu Yai Baan (“Village headman”).

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 02:46PM

The ban on the sale of alcohol will apply to only Moo 1 in Chalong, Muang Phuket District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Wilairat Kwanchien confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 20).

Moo 1 Chalong includes includes Baan Na Yai on the island’s famed Muay Thai training camp street Soi Taiad, and Baan Khao Noi, located at the Chao Fa East Rd end of Soi Taiad.

“The ban will be force due to the election for the new village headman, but it will apply to Moo 1 only,” Ms Wilairat explained.

“The polls will be open from 8am to 3pm on Sunday,” she added.

Under election laws, shops and restaurants are banned from selling alcohol from 6pm Saturday (Mar 24) until midnight at the close of Sunday (Mar 25), Ms Wilairat confirmed.

Anyone caught in violation of the ban faces a fine of up to B10,000, up to six months imprisonment, or both.

“This election is the only one being held in Phuket this weekend,” Ms Wilairat said.

“The election was permitted as the previous Phu Yai Baan, Pradit Ongsantipab, resigned for personal reasons,” she said.

Former village chief Mr Pradit last made headlines in March last year when he was one of 15 gamblers arrested in a 1:30am raid at the “Eat n Sleep restaurant” on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit that saw gambling items and B45,470 cash seized. (See story here.)

Ms Wilairat today also noted that another election originally scheduled to be held in Phuket this weekend, for a new Phu Yai Baan in Moo 6 Rawai, has been postponed due to irregularities.

“We found that the number of people who registered as moving into the area after the previous village headman retired was not so clear,” she said.

“Last month alone, 330 residents moved into Moo 6 from several places. The average was 60 people per house – that is not possible in reality.

“We have cancelled the new address registrations for these 330 residents and the election has been deferred while we investigate this matter,” Ms Wilairat added.

“We reported this to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong a few weeks ago. We don’t know when the election in Moo 6 Rawai can be held until we hear from him,” she said.