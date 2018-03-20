The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Alcohol ban in Phuket this weekend for local election day

PHUKET: For the first time since May 2014, an alcohol ban will be in force in Phuket this weekend as required under laws governing elections as the residents of Moo 1 (“Village 1”) in Chalong vote for a new Phu Yai Baan (“Village headman”).

politics, alcohol,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 02:46PM

The ban on the sale of alcohol will apply to only Moo 1 in Chalong, Muang Phuket District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Wilairat Kwanchien confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 20).

Moo 1 Chalong includes includes Baan Na Yai on the island’s famed Muay Thai training camp street Soi Taiad, and Baan Khao Noi, located at the Chao Fa East Rd end of Soi Taiad.

“The ban will be force due to the election for the new village headman, but it will apply to Moo 1 only,” Ms Wilairat explained.

“The polls will be open from 8am to 3pm on Sunday,” she added.

Under election laws, shops and restaurants are banned from selling alcohol from 6pm Saturday (Mar 24) until midnight at the close of Sunday (Mar 25), Ms Wilairat confirmed.

Anyone caught in violation of the ban faces a fine of up to B10,000, up to six months imprisonment, or both.

“This election is the only one being held in Phuket this weekend,” Ms Wilairat said.

World Cup League @ BISP

“The election was permitted as the previous Phu Yai Baan, Pradit Ongsantipab, resigned for personal reasons,” she said.

Former village chief Mr Pradit last made headlines in March last year when he was one of 15 gamblers arrested in a 1:30am raid at the “Eat n Sleep restaurant” on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit that saw gambling items and B45,470 cash seized. (See story here.)

Ms Wilairat today also noted that another election originally scheduled to be held in Phuket this weekend, for a new Phu Yai Baan in Moo 6 Rawai, has been postponed due to irregularities.

“We found that the number of people who registered as moving into the area after the previous village headman retired was not so clear,” she said.

“Last month alone, 330 residents moved into Moo 6 from several places. The average was 60 people per house – that is not possible in reality.

“We have cancelled the new address registrations for these 330 residents and the election has been deferred while we investigate this matter,” Ms Wilairat added.

“We reported this to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong a few weeks ago. We don’t know when the election in Moo 6 Rawai can be held until we hear from him,” she said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

DeKaaskopp | 21 March 2018 - 14:47:30

Re."K...for headman..." This would lead to the greatest exodus ever on Phuket!

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 21 March 2018 - 12:12:36

Misleading headline.

"Alcohol ban in part of Chalong" would be better.

The Phuket News

Fascinated | 21 March 2018 - 10:19:19

Good luck enforcing this one! Nice to see our Serial Poster has come up with his normal egg-sucking comments. 

K*** for headman- cast your votes folks!

The Phuket News

Asterix | 20 March 2018 - 16:28:08

At OrBorTor office they must have one.

The Phuket News

Editor | 20 March 2018 - 15:54:09

Please note - We asked for a map of the area but were told they did not have one - hence the best description they could give us is:
"Moo 1 Chalong includes includes Baan Na Yai on the island’s famed Muay Thai training camp street Soi Taiad, and Baan Khao Noi, located at the Chao Fa East Rd end of Soi Taiad."

The Phuket News

Asterix | 20 March 2018 - 15:49:18

A map to show to all readers where is Moo 1 in Chalong, Muang Phuket District, would have been very helpful.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 20 March 2018 - 15:08:59

Well, the irregularities, 60 people per house to vote, hahaha, shows you not even need a alcohol ban on a few roads and sois ( Moo-1 ) just on voting day only 
Very funny, the local thai politics
Anyway, with a alcohol ban you treat citizens as childish subjects. Not smart 2018
From which century is this repressing nonsense alcohol ban? Serves no purpose
We buy drinks 1 day in advance.

The Phuket News
Matches 7 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.