The ban has been invoked under Section 123 of the Election of Local Council Members or Local Administrators Act 2019 as local residents go to the polls to elect a new councillor on June 11.
Patong residents will be election a counciilor to represent Constituency 3, which covers from the Patong beach road (Thaweewong Rd) to Nanai Rd and beyond. North to south, Constituency 3 covers from Phra Baramee Rd at the northern end of the town all the way to include the headland south of the main Patong town area, including Tri Trang Beach.
Those who sell, give away or host events for the consumption of any type of alcoholic beverage within the election boundaries from 6pm the day before the election until 6pm on the election day face a fine of up to B10,000 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment, Patong Municipality reminded in a notice issued today.
