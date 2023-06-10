333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Alcohol ban in force in Patong

PHUKET: Sales, distributing and collective consuption of alcohol have been banned in Patong starting at 6pm today (June 10) and through 6pm tomorrow (June 11).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 June 2023, 07:13PM

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect until 6pm tomorrow (June 11). Image: Patong Municipality

The ban has been invoked under Section 123 of the Election of Local Council Members or Local Administrators Act 2019 as local residents go to the polls to elect a new councillor on June 11.

Patong residents will be election a counciilor to represent Constituency 3, which covers from the Patong beach road (Thaweewong Rd) to Nanai Rd and beyond. North to south, Constituency 3 covers from Phra Baramee Rd at the northern end of the town all the way to include the headland south of the main Patong town area, including Tri Trang Beach.

Those who sell, give away or host events for the consumption of any type of alcoholic beverage within the election boundaries from 6pm the day before the election until 6pm on the election day face a fine of up to B10,000 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment, Patong Municipality reminded in a notice issued today.

