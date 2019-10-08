THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has cautioned that a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect nationwide this weekend as the country marks “Wan Org Pansa”, the end of Buddhist Lent, on Sunday (Oct 13).

alcoholculturepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 October 2019, 11:53AM

The 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol for Sunday will come into effect at midnight Saturday night. Image: The Phuket News / file

The 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol for Sunday will come into effect at midnight Saturday night. Image: The Phuket News / file

The ban on the sale of alcohol will come into effect at midnight on Saturday night and end at midnight Sunday night, explained Gen Rungrote.

The alcohol ban for Wan Org Pansa was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015.

Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific Buddhist religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days.

Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha and Asarnha Bucha Day are all public holidays in the Kingdom.

Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa, however, are not.

This Sunday also marks the third anniversary of the passing of the deeply revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama 9 of the Chakri dynasty, who reigned over the Kingdom for seven decades.

As the national public holiday this year falls on a Sunday, the national public holiday will be observed, with all government offices closed, on Monday (Oct 14).

Although the King Bhumibol Remembrance Day is respectfully honoured throughout the Kingdom, there is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law.

Regardless, Gen Rungrote urged people to be respectful on the day.

The offices of Class Act Media and IMAGE Asia will be closed on Monday to observe the national holiday. The offices will re-open on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 08 October 2019 - 13:18:34 

Alcohol ban to mark the END of lent... Celebrating the end of  fast with... a fast?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drone spots 5 more dead elephants at Khao Yai waterfall
Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd
ONWR warns of heavy rain, flooding across South
Cabinet approves bigger B3.2tn budget
Panel votes for ban on toxic farm chemicals
Phuket marks last day of Vegetarian Festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Judge shoots self in court! 6 elephants drown? Facial recognition check-in? || October 7
BCCT Business Briefing in Phuket to tackle work permits, TM28, TM30
Electricity outage to hit Kamala, Phuket Town
B10k reward offered to catch Phuket thief
Korean woman, 73, dies on Racha day trip
Phuket Town Mayor targets increasing volume of medical waste
Two dead, two injured in Phuket townhouse fire
Myanmar expands visa-on-arrival list
Electricity outage to hit Patong

 

Phuket community
Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Fake News? According International news agencies are drone images showing that not 6 but 11 eleph...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

Alcohol ban to mark the END of lent... Celebrating the end of fast with... a fast?...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese do not seem to realize that we drive on the left in Thailand...(Read More)

Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Every comment below is correct. In reality, the primary purpose of all these "smart projects&qu...(Read More)

Scaling the high-income ladder

At this moment nothing supports the crystal ball looking of the prime minister. Thailand had high de...(Read More)

Three men escape serious injuries as car hits streetlamp, flips on bypass road

Pascal, it was a type error. Should read: "Were there police officers in that car?" Furthe...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

When do Phuket, Thailand, the World will hear about the outcome of the Phoenix disaster investigatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a battle for spiritual authenticity

65% occupancy.... like most figures probably exaggerated, as for the festival, like so many in Thail...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL