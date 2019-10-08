Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has cautioned that a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect nationwide this weekend as the country marks “Wan Org Pansa”, the end of Buddhist Lent, on Sunday (Oct 13).

alcoholculturepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 October 2019, 11:53AM

The 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol for Sunday will come into effect at midnight Saturday night. Image: The Phuket News / file

The ban on the sale of alcohol will come into effect at midnight on Saturday night and end at midnight Sunday night, explained Gen Rungrote.

The alcohol ban for Wan Org Pansa was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015.

Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific Buddhist religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days.

Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha and Asarnha Bucha Day are all public holidays in the Kingdom.

Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa, however, are not.

This Sunday also marks the third anniversary of the passing of the deeply revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama 9 of the Chakri dynasty, who reigned over the Kingdom for seven decades.

As the national public holiday this year falls on a Sunday, the national public holiday will be observed, with all government offices closed, on Monday (Oct 14).

Although the King Bhumibol Remembrance Day is respectfully honoured throughout the Kingdom, there is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law.

Regardless, Gen Rungrote urged people to be respectful on the day.

The offices of Class Act Media and IMAGE Asia will be closed on Monday to observe the national holiday. The offices will re-open on Tuesday (Oct 15).