THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises

PHUKET: A popular beach club in Patong is under investigation after it was accused of allowing minors (under the age of 20) into the venue and for allegedly holding an event without obtaining the relevant licence.

patongpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 April 2019, 07:04PM

Kudo Beach Club manager Chamaiporn Ratanamongkol (left) and lawyer Nithat Prasertnetikul (right) answer questions at Patong Police Station on Sunday (Mar 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kudo Beach Club manager Chamaiporn Ratanamongkol (left) and lawyer Nithat Prasertnetikul (right) answer questions at Patong Police Station on Sunday (Mar 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accusations were made by the administrator of the ‘Spotlight Thailand’ Facebook page, Thammarat Suwannaphisri, who has had a public feud via social media with one of the performers at the event for a while – chart-topping rapper ‘YoungOhm’.

The event in question was Australian surfing and sportswear manufacturer, Rip Curl’s 50th-anniversary beach party held at Kudo Beach Club in Patong on Friday (Mar 29).

Mr Thammarat attended the event in search for evidence to condemn the rapper and posted a video on his Facebook page that shows him walking through the venue during the event and speaking to a group of young boys and girls sitting at a table.

When he asks their ages, one replies “14” and another “15”.

He then asks who the beer on the table belongs to, and they reply that it is not theirs.

Mr Thammarat then called the police, informing them that there were minors at the event drinking alcohol and people taking drugs. Patong Police turned up at the event and shut it down whilst searching for illegal activity.

Nothing illegal was found, although police did want to question the venue operators about the presence of minors and the licences held for putting on the event.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee called the manager of the beach club into the station for questioning on Sunday (Mar 31).

QSI International School Phuket

The manager, Ms Chamaiporn Ratanamongkol, who was accompanied by a lawyer, explained to police that about 150 people attended the event on Friday night. A designated area was sectioned off for the Rip Curl event, preventing people who were using the rest of the venue from entering the area between 8:30pm and 11:30pm.

Like many similar venues on the island, Kudo attracts and welcomes families and teenagers, she said, so minors are often there but alcohol is never sold to them.

The venue’s lawyer, Mr Nithat Prasertnetikul, explained that adults who bring their children to the venue may drink alcohol and leave it on their table, but the venue does not serve it to minors, nor does it allow minors to drink alcohol on the premises.

The accusation of drug abuse at the venue was firmly rejected.

Col Anotai confirmed that upon inspecting the venue, there was no evidence of drug abuse. He said it is a very open venue where drugs are not typically seen.

Mr Thammarat recently offered B1 million to any girl under the age of 18 who has had sexual contact with rapper YoungOhm and is willing to file a complaint with police.

He also offered B1 million to anyone with evidence of the rapper evading taxes.

Patong Police confirmed that representatives of Rip Curl will be invited in for questioning regarding the event.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists
Gun brandishing Pole appears in court
Polish hotel owner charged after threatening staff with gun
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout
Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users
Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack
Manhunt underway as Patong taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight
Russian woman dead after four-storey fall in Patong
Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings
Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Patong traffic alert for Central opening
Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home
American tourist hit by cop joins police volunteers

 

Phuket community
Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Thailand never being colonised"Hallucinating?Where did i mention Thailand?"Don't...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

Haha,well done.Good thing PN to go after people like those who asking questions like: Does T&T m...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

A few of us were round the dam the other day and were commentating on this. With the water levels lo...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

Wow! Been suggesting that this be done for 8 years to all the reservoirs and ponds. And, they...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Thailand has to do lot of work to become competitive In ASEAN with catching up first with S'pore...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Blah blah blah, blah blah blah blah, heard the over-paid old men staying at the five star resort for...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

Hahaha, nice 1st of April joke!...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

"Drunks and uncultured simpletons"As you obviously know them all,i suspect it must be fell...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

I was going to yell after inconsequent Thai people, but I noticed that the news was published at 2am...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

It's as if Thailand doesn't realize that much of what constitutes tourism in Thailand is now...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dream Beach Club
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 