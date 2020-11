ALADDIN A Christmas Panto

Start From: Friday 11 December 2020, 06:00PM to Sunday 13 December 2020, 09:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Laughter and fun for all ages! Full Production with amazing Actors from Theatrix. Spellbound sets from the Underwood Art Factory. Get into the Christmas Spirit! Tickets from B500 Child B900 Adult Contact: 0898742942 or email; chantal.fernandes@gmail.com 6pm Doors open. Food and drinks available from The Grind Cafe and Carol Singing from the Good Shepherd Phuket Town Students 6.45pm Show starts with 2 Acts & Interval 9.30pm Finish Location: Underwood Art Factory, Bypass Road (just before Ikea)