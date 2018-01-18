PHUKET: Luxury boutique resort specialist Akaryn Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Thomas Koessler as its new Cluster Resorts Manager for two hotels: the Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the akyra Beach Club Phuket.

Thursday 18 January 2018, 09:58AM

Thomas Koessler, new Cluster Resorts Manager, Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and akyra Beach Club Phuket.

A seasoned international hotelier with more than 22 years of experience, Mr Koessler speaks three languages (English, German and Russian) and has worked in seven countries: the UK, UAE, Russia, China, Vietnam, Thailand and his native Austria.

Having started out as a chef at several leading Austrian hotels, Mr Koessler’s international career commenced in impressive fashion at the world-famous Burj Al Arab in Dubai. He later moved to the UK and then on to Russia, eventually rising to the positions of Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Director at the Moscow Marriott Royal Aurora Hotel.

Mr Koessler then swapped his chef’s whites for a suit and tie when he moved to Sochi, Russia and joined Capella Hotel Group as Executive Assistant Manager responsible for the pre-opening and set up of three luxury hotels. In 2014, he opened the five-star Han Yue Lou Hotel in Nanjing, China, as task force hotel manager under the same hotel group umbrella.

Mr Koessler moved to Asia in 2015 for the pre-opening and opening of the five-star Vinpearl Ha Long Bay resort, an expansive new luxury property for the area. He then moved to Thailand and joined the Centara Hotel Group in Karon Beach as Resident Manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Thomas to AKARYN Hotel Group,” said the group’s Founder and Managing Director, Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

“With his extensive international experience, passion for hospitality and attention to detail, I am confident that he will help elevate the guest experience at Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and akyra Beach Club Phuket to new heights,” she added.

Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa is an exclusive retreat with a minimum suite size of 80 square metres. The resort features an ocean view infinity pool, children’s club, Ayurah Wellness Centre, Galleria Shop, and is also a popular wedding venue.

The akyra Beach Club Phuket has gained a reputation as a chilled out resort where hipsters and lifestyle aficionados stay and play. The resort features an sea view pool, beach spa, extensive gardens, function room, private club, fitness centre, live DJ and regular schedule of weekend entertainment including a monthly White Party.