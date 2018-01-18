The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Akaryn Hotel Group appoints Thomas Koessler as new Cluster Resorts Manager

PHUKET: Luxury boutique resort specialist Akaryn Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Thomas Koessler as its new Cluster Resorts Manager for two hotels: the Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the akyra Beach Club Phuket.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 18 January 2018, 09:58AM

Thomas Koessler, new Cluster Resorts Manager, Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and akyra Beach Club Phuket.
Thomas Koessler, new Cluster Resorts Manager, Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and akyra Beach Club Phuket.

A seasoned international hotelier with more than 22 years of experience, Mr Koessler speaks three languages (English, German and Russian) and has worked in seven countries: the UK, UAE, Russia, China, Vietnam, Thailand and his native Austria.

Having started out as a chef at several leading Austrian hotels, Mr Koessler’s international career commenced in impressive fashion at the world-famous Burj Al Arab in Dubai. He later moved to the UK and then on to Russia, eventually rising to the positions of Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Director at the Moscow Marriott Royal Aurora Hotel.

Mr Koessler then swapped his chef’s whites for a suit and tie when he moved to Sochi, Russia and joined Capella Hotel Group as Executive Assistant Manager responsible for the pre-opening and set up of three luxury hotels. In 2014, he opened the five-star Han Yue Lou Hotel in Nanjing, China, as task force hotel manager under the same hotel group umbrella.

Mr Koessler moved to Asia in 2015 for the pre-opening and opening of the five-star Vinpearl Ha Long Bay resort, an expansive new luxury property for the area. He then moved to Thailand and joined the Centara Hotel Group in Karon Beach as Resident Manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Thomas to AKARYN Hotel Group,” said the group’s Founder and Managing Director, Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

“With his extensive international experience, passion for hospitality and attention to detail, I am confident that he will help elevate the guest experience at Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and akyra Beach Club Phuket to new heights,” she added.

Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa is an exclusive retreat with a minimum suite size of 80 square metres. The resort features an ocean view infinity pool, children’s club, Ayurah Wellness Centre, Galleria Shop, and is also a popular wedding venue.

The akyra Beach Club Phuket has gained a reputation as a chilled out resort where hipsters and lifestyle aficionados stay and play. The resort features an sea view pool, beach spa, extensive gardens, function room, private club, fitness centre, live DJ and regular schedule of weekend entertainment including a monthly White Party.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police name Italian tourists injured in Phuket speedboat collision

Captain? These are no Captains, this are lunatic boat drivers Not certified in any way Real Captains are certified, did do fire brigade training, di...(Read More)

Massage parlour shareholder held for trafficking

Never heard of a country where the rule of law states "you're guilty until proven innocent." Pure conjecture to say "they'd sur...(Read More)

Eight injured as Phuket speedboats collide

Dear Christy Sweet, The Dutch Indies (or East Indies) seized to exist in 1949 becoming Indonesia after several years of fighting (in Dutch history ca...(Read More)

Patong bar owner faces charges for striking security guard

"who has been publicly lambasted for owning and driving a Mercedes Benz".Where is the connection with the previous paragraph and the rest of...(Read More)

Massage parlour shareholder held for trafficking

This could be a deflective PR ploy to delay until it dissolves, they'd surely have enough evidence to charge the top brass who are now "inact...(Read More)

Patong bar owner faces charges for striking security guard

"I also had been drinking" no surprise there then, drinking and driving, maybe the police will charge him with that too seeing as he has adm...(Read More)

Prawit to resign if NACC watch probe finds him guilty

You will just have to wait for the considered investigation into the explanations given...whether it takes a month or 6 months. Wasn't aware that ...(Read More)

Police name Italian tourists injured in Phuket speedboat collision

22 year old captain, hmm, sounds experienced!! Maybe they would like to come to Chalong and view all the speed boats flying into Chalong everyday whi...(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

Get with the program...that's where it is directed and to the silly people who make it....(Read More)

Nicha changes story in ID theft case

Obviously when commentators can't understand that when someone is tied up in an illegal enterprise, they will say anything. Pity she didn't st...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.