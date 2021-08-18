The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AIS strikes deal with FAT for live telecast of matches

AIS strikes deal with FAT for live telecast of matches

FOOTBALL: Advanced Info Service (AIS) has struck a deal with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) to show live all major domestic tournaments in the upcoming season, the two parties announced yesterday (Aug 17).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 02:15PM

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

The live broadcasts will cover the Thai League 1-3, FA Cup and League Cup competitions as well as matches involving the Thai national football and futsal teams, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said.

“We have joined hands with AIS to show live matches on every platform,” Somyot said.

“We want everybody to watch live matches without any extra charge.”

Matches will be shown via AIS Play mobile app, AIS Playbox set-top box, Samsung smart TV, Apple TV and aisplay.ais.co.th, said Pratthana Leelapanang, chief consumer business officer of AIS.

“We want to bring happiness to Thais during this challenging time,” he said.

He said the company wants to make AIS Play a channel to connect footballers and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic as spectators are not allowed at stadiums.

Thanyapura

Channel 5, PPTV and T-Sports will also show live games.

The FAT announced in June it had terminated its broadcast contract with Zense Entertainment because the firm failed to secure a bank guarantee as stated in the contract which was signed last year.

The eight-year contract worth B12 billion was due to begin this year.

Having been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2021/22 Thai League 1 season is scheduled to kick off on Sept 3.

But it remains unclear whether it will get the green light from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration to start the season on that date due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

F1’s calendar cram uncertain on the path to Abu Dhabi
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics
Strong Thai showing at women’s Scottish Open
Man City shocked by Kane-less Tottenham
Why PSG move means Messi cannot be considered as the GOAT
Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool cruise to opening day wins
Atu becomes first BISP alumnus to make Olympic bow
Phuket-based golf star continues to shine
Newbies Brentford beat Arsenal to make flying start
Tokyo 2020 Olympics emerges as a winner
Fans return to crank up the hype as the Premier League is back
Patty, Ariya lead Thai bid at Scottish Open
Cows level series at ACG
Messi joins PSG with Barcelona legacy intact
After 26 years and nine world titles, Rossi calls it quits

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 43 new local infections

Or, to put it another way, 370 cases in a single week....(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

Well then Kurt, why not Austria?...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

no bail becasue the are clearly desperately poor... immagine he was the son of redbul? would the fa...(Read More)

Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

if found guilty he will be transfered to the next hospital....and that it... LOL...(Read More)

Phuket marks 43 new local infections

in the meanwhile let have a drink round and let hope they will close this sandfarse program... for t...(Read More)

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

That is BS about NZ.. Phuket authorities would have us believe one dose of CrapOVac has inoculated 7...(Read More)

Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants

Kurt why are you asking so many questions? Why do do feel the need to comment on several single stor...(Read More)

Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center

For a second there I thought they'd realized how terrible it is to be keeping innocent people fo...(Read More)

Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

Says a lot that trained medical professionals are willing to put their careers on the line to obtain...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox 7+7 gets green light, entry for Sputnik V vaccinated Russians approved

Locals in those areas aren't vaccinated. Don't forget we have had special treatment on Phuke...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions

 