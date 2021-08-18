AIS strikes deal with FAT for live telecast of matches

FOOTBALL: Advanced Info Service (AIS) has struck a deal with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) to show live all major domestic tournaments in the upcoming season, the two parties announced yesterday (Aug 17).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 02:15PM

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

The live broadcasts will cover the Thai League 1-3, FA Cup and League Cup competitions as well as matches involving the Thai national football and futsal teams, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said.

“We have joined hands with AIS to show live matches on every platform,” Somyot said.

“We want everybody to watch live matches without any extra charge.”

Matches will be shown via AIS Play mobile app, AIS Playbox set-top box, Samsung smart TV, Apple TV and aisplay.ais.co.th, said Pratthana Leelapanang, chief consumer business officer of AIS.

“We want to bring happiness to Thais during this challenging time,” he said.

He said the company wants to make AIS Play a channel to connect footballers and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic as spectators are not allowed at stadiums.

Channel 5, PPTV and T-Sports will also show live games.

The FAT announced in June it had terminated its broadcast contract with Zense Entertainment because the firm failed to secure a bank guarantee as stated in the contract which was signed last year.

The eight-year contract worth B12 billion was due to begin this year.

Having been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2021/22 Thai League 1 season is scheduled to kick off on Sept 3.

But it remains unclear whether it will get the green light from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration to start the season on that date due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.