THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Airports ready for Chinese New Year surge

PHUKET: Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) estimates that 5.93 million passengers will travel through its six international airports during the Chinese New Year holiday, with airlines set to operate 35,000 flights in total.

tourismtransporteconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 1 February 2019, 09:32AM

Travellers throng Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

Travellers throng Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said that from Jan 30 to Feb 11 total air passengers at AoT’s six airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai and Chiang Mai – are expected to increase by 4%.

The number of flights is predicted to rise by 7.2% compared with the same period last year, with 800 charter flights and extra flights catering to some 119,000 passengers.

AoT forecasts Suvarnabhumi airport to be the most jam-packed, with 2.63 million passengers, or growth of 3.6% year-on-year, from 14,800 flights, a 9% increase. Some 40,000 passengers will travel via 300 charter and extra flights.

Don Mueang airport is expected to follow with total passengers of 1.61 million, up 4.3%, and some 5,500 of them will travel via 40 charter and extra flights arranged for the period.

Phuket airport will also be busy with 920,000 passengers travelling via 4,800 flights, increases of 4.1% and 0.3% respectively. Some 300 extra and charter flights will carry about 60,000 passengers to the island.

Roughly 500,000 passengers will fly to Chiang Mai on 3,300 flights, up 9.4% and 13.6%, and 120,000 will arrive at Hat Yai via 800 flights, up 7.4% and 13.4%.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Nitinai said only Hat Yai airport is expected to report a decline in passenger numbers during the Chinese New Year. Some 150,000 passengers will travel via the airport, down 3.1%, on 1,000 flights, down 2.1% compared with the same period last year.

A report by Ctrip, a Chinese travel service, said Thailand will be the top destination for Chinese to visit during the holiday. Mr Nitinai said AoT will arrange welcoming events for passengers who visit its airports on Feb 5, or Chinese New Year.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand estimates that 1.03 million foreign tourists will visit Thailand during Feb 4-10 this year, up 8% from the same time last year. They will contribute about 24 billion baht tourism revenue, up 11.5%.

Of the number expected, some 330,000 tourists are Chinese travellers, generating about 10.2 billion income, up 4% and 12% respectively.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 01 February 2019 - 10:07:20 

920,000 passengers for Phuket Airport alone!. Not all passengers will remain on Phuket island, however the large number staying will be an extra 'attack' on Phuket's limited water reserves.

Kurt | 01 February 2019 - 10:02:48 

A period of time to stay nicely home. It's another period of '7 days danger', ( for the tourists). At land and sea. Starting with health attacks in Chiang Mai and Bangkok areas due to the hazardous toxic smog.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Simpson Marine to present nine exciting line-ups at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous
Jam-packed 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Opens
Pabuk leaves trail of damage in wake
AoT expects 3.1mn travellers for the holidays
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Driving Growth Of Marine Leisure Tourism In Thailand
B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Thai AirAsia flies into red as Chinese travellers decline
THAI’s loss doubles in Q3
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
GoAir predicts huge shift in Phuket tourism baseline
Chinese choose other options for Golden Week

 

Phuket community
Boy, 7, savaged by dogs near Sarasin Bridge

".Those kids learned early how to survive or to stand on their own feet," rubbish, general...(Read More)

Valentine’s Day launch set for new e-visa

“Thailand is the first country to offer this eVOA service". Come on, we understand you guys w...(Read More)

Lost Chinese tourists safely recovered from Phuket wilds

Hahaha, the beginning of Chinese New Year happenings on Phuket Island.. Good expiration. Every one ...(Read More)

Boy, 7, savaged by dogs near Sarasin Bridge

Very true, k Dek. ."They don't whinge for not getting what they want".. It's to th...(Read More)

Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin

A key witness changed his testimony. Are in Thailand key witnesses not heard and statements made un...(Read More)

Arrested in Phuket Russian national bows to US extradition request

"Have no idea Proff. k, what it is that you saying or what point you are making," this doe...(Read More)

437 schools shut till Friday

Don't worry, J-12. Soon ( there is always a 'time delay' in things) large numbers of hea...(Read More)

Arrested in Phuket Russian national bows to US extradition request

Khun Pas, Oh dear, is that the "best" you can come up with, no wonder we can't have a ...(Read More)

Airports ready for Chinese New Year surge

920,000 passengers for Phuket Airport alone!. Not all passengers will remain on Phuket island, howev...(Read More)

Airports ready for Chinese New Year surge

A period of time to stay nicely home. It's another period of '7 days danger', ( for the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Harvey Law Corporation
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 