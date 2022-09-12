The incident happened on the northbound lanes on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of the 7-Eleven in Moo 5, Baan Muang Mai, Thalang.
Police were called to the scene at 5:42am.
The pedestrian is believed to have been killed instantly by the impact. He had suffered sever head trauma.
Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation recovered the body and transported it to Thalang Hospital.
Police have yet to release any further details, including the identity of the the man killed or of the taxi driver.
Timothy | 12 September 2022 - 16:10:16