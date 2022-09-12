Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road

PHUKET: An airport taxi heading northbound on Thepkrasattri Rd struck and killed a pedestrian in the early hours of this morning (Sept 12).

tourismtransportSafetydeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 September 2022, 11:41AM

The airport taxi involved in the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident happened on the northbound lanes on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of the 7-Eleven in Moo 5, Baan Muang Mai, Thalang. Police were called to the scene at 5:42am. The pedestrian is believed to have been killed instantly by the impact. He had suffered sever head trauma. Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation recovered the body and transported it to Thalang Hospital. Police have yet to release any further details, including the identity of the the man killed or of the taxi driver.