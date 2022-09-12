British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road

PHUKET: An airport taxi heading northbound on Thepkrasattri Rd struck and killed a pedestrian in the early hours of this morning (Sept 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 September 2022, 11:41AM

The airport taxi involved in the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The airport taxi involved in the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident happened on the northbound lanes on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of the 7-Eleven in Moo 5, Baan Muang Mai, Thalang.

Police were called to the scene at 5:42am.

The pedestrian is believed to have been killed instantly by the impact. He had suffered sever head trauma.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation recovered the body and transported it to Thalang Hospital.

Police have yet to release any further details, including the identity of the the man killed or of the taxi driver.

Timothy | 12 September 2022 - 16:10:16 

With all this bad press....we are sure to read a story soon about some "honest taxi driver" returning a million baht left in the back of his car by some fake tourist.

Timothy | 12 September 2022 - 16:02:33 

And there will be no proper investigation....The driver will remain on the road picking up passengers while this is swept under the rug. Like so many similar cases in the past. The mafia will do whatever necessary to protect gang member...as always.

Capricornball | 12 September 2022 - 15:03:08 

The increase in the number of reckless and inconsiderate taxis and minivans in the last 2 months makes me yearn for Covid conditions when these thug jerks were almost nonexistent. As much as I realize that Thais need to get back to normal, it is unfortunate that back to normal also includes taxis killing people with their reckless actions. Call in the military to control these cartel thugs.

Kurt | 12 September 2022 - 13:02:31 

Another Phuket taxi, empty, racing to Phuket airport, as they all do. Another taxi that not function normal like taxis in BKK, and anywhere else in the world. Why are there on Phuket no METERED taxi stands queues all over the island, at big shopping centres, etc.? It makes people use Bolt or Grab services. People adjust, due to reluctance of the normal taxi branch to function normally.

 

