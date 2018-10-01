THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut

BANGKOK: PM Prayut has ordered quick confidence-building measures for Chinese tourists after a security guard’s attempted assault on a visitor at Don Mueang airport.

crimeimmigrationChinesetourismviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 October 2018, 09:47AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says authorities must control themselves. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says authorities must control themselves. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

The attempt to attack the Chinese tourist has added another worry for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as his government tries to restore confidence in visitors from China following the fatal boat accident in Phuket which left 47 tourists dead.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkumnerd said yesterday (Sept 30) that Gen Prayut had assigned the Tourism and Sports Ministry and other relevant agencies to quickly enact measures to build confidence for tourists from China after a video clip showed a security guard at Don Mueang airport trying to attack a Chinese tourist.

The video received widespread media attention in China.

The quarrel took place last Thursday (Sept 27) after the visitor was denied entry on the grounds that he could not show evidence that he would return to China after his trip to the kingdom. The apparent assault came after the tourist refused to enter a waiting room after he was denied entry. He later returned to China.

“Authorities at airports must control themselves and work in line with international standards. The airports are the first gateway to Thailand and those working there must be service-minded,” the spokesman quoted him as saying.

The Transport Ministry, which oversees airports, and Royal Thai Police Office, which handles the immigration process, need to work harder to facilitate all foreign visitors, including the Chinese, the prime minister added.

The prime minister offered an apology for the incident and will do so again in a letter to the tourist to be handed to the Chinese embassy in Thailand, the spokesman added. The tourist’s name was not revealed.

The latest incident came as Thailand is trying to contain damage to tourism after the fatal boat tragedy in July. The Phoenix sank off the Phuket coast, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

QSI International School Phuket

Chinese arrivals fell 12% month-on-month in August from 983,212 to 867,461, figures of the Tourism and Sports Ministry show. But the total number of tourists from China still grew 16% to 7.7 million from January to August over the same period a year earlier.

The prime minister was concerned that the attempted assault would exacerbate the declining confidence of Chinese people planning to come to Thailand, the spokesman said.

The security guard at Don Mueang was suspended from duty and Airports of Thailand Plc plans to terminate his employment. His name was not provided.

Don Meuang general manager Gp Capt Suteerawat Suwnnawat and the airport security chief have been suspended from work for 30 days.

Thailand is the favourite overseas destination for the Chinese, although the country dropped to second – after Japan – this year in a Hotels.com survey on countries they feel the most welcome in.

The survey was conducted before the boat tragedy in Phuket.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town
Alleged Phuket ‘zero-dollar tour’ operator arrested with fake Thai ID card in Bangkok
Chinese tour operator arrested with fake Thai ID
Foreign tour guides under fire
Amlo probes Chinese nominee tour company, says Tourist Police chief
Chinese nominee tour company blitz in Phuket nets 53 tour buses, 29 speedboats
Eight Chinese wedding photographers arrested at Phuket temple
Six Chinese held in Chiang Mai online gambling bust
Phuket 'zero baht' tour company bosses sentenced to over 7 years in jail, face fresh charges
Ponzi suspect’s assets seized
20 officials probed for ‘sponsored services’
Phuket Immigration silent on arrest of Chinese women
Thai Navy concludes hostage, air-sea rescue crisis exercises off Phuket
Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible
Phuket Opinion: Foreigners are not the only bad guys!

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Thailand was once a beautiful place which had clean sea water everywhere, and no fly tipping. Over t...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

Typical ignorant comment from J12, already over supply, half of the new developments are empty with ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

At present the Rawai Tambon is completely cut out of the rest of the island because of the works at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

@DeKaaskopp. Phitsanulok south to sea at Samut Prakan = 370km. West, over a mountain range and thro...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

New Governor = groundhog Day. Stand by for the same old soundbytes and little actual substance. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

"Phitsanulok is probably as far away from sea as is possible in Thailand" What to learn fr...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Your comprehension is lacking. Gen Teeraphol does not contradict himself. Read the article and comme...(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

The more condos the better. Should be treble the current number....(Read More)

Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny

A condo building nearby just started construction. Only a big hole in the ground at this point. Has ...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

Mr.K. What is a "normal"country.How would you define it ? Normal by your standards ? And w...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Melbourne Cup 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it

 