Airlines want answers on soft loans

BANGKOK: Airlines want the government to announce a definitive decision on whether they will receive soft loans, which they requested six months ago.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 2 October 2020, 09:31AM

Executives of seven airlines meet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House in Bangkok in late August. Photo: Government House 

“We just want to hear a clear decision, yes or no, so we can adjust our strategy and find alternatives if needed,” said Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder of Thai AirAsia (TAA), reports the Bangkok Post.

Even though domestic demand is strengthening, the number of passengers is still a far cry from normal, he said.

While the government has asked airlines to keep employees on, TAA has followed the suggestion by freezing employee headcounts while offering wage cuts such as leave without pay.

Mr Tassapon said airlines in the past month have negotiated with some creditors and waived some fixed cost items, but payroll remains a heavy burden they have to carry on their own.

“TAA will not lay off any employees until we know exactly the financial situation we’ll face when we have to run a business without financial stimulus,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Thursday that the B24 billion in soft loan requests from seven airlines is under Finance Ministry consideration.

Airlines should ultimately try to settle their debts with creditors and should not use soft loans for repaying debt, particularly for deals that cannot be negotiated, Mr Supattanapong said.

“The decision will be announced soon,” he said. “We don’t have to wait for a new finance minister to proceed with this request. We have to see the purposes of the soft loans. Will airlines purchase new aircraft or just want to get rid of debt they cannot negotiate, such as aircraft leases or purchases?”

Regarding the B500bn soft loan programme offered to small and medium-sized enterprises, which report receiving just B100bn so far, Mr Supattanapong said that if borrowers use the soft loans for existing debt repayment, instead of new investment, the country will not benefit from the scheme.

The next step after this measure ends is to seek individual negotiations with each lender to resolve the issues, he said.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial operations at Thai Lion Air, said the feedback from the government did not buck expectations, as airlines have waited for six months without concrete progress and have prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“How can we invest when we have to struggle to make payroll?” she said. “If the government rejects the loan proposal, we have to reduce fixed costs further, as domestic demand is growing too slowly.”

Ms Nuntaporn said the average load factor is 70%.

Certain routes can help recover the aviation business, such as Bangkok-Nakhon Sri Thammarat, a popular route with an 80% load factor, she said.

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor

Oooh, the arrival of 120 Chinese business people ( pardon me, tourists) next Thursday is not 'h...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Fallen!! Any one surprised? :-) Guess Thai Government should ask tourists to have a all in Gene...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Soon they give free flight and 14 days in hotel for tourist to come to Los. ...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

they just cannot seem to get the number right, is it 150 or 120 virus carriers ...(Read More)

Vicha proposes justice revamp

.... Not sitting on their hands??? .... They were 8 years sitting on their hands and brown envelope...(Read More)

Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter

Disgusting behaviour. Castration is too good for this pig! ...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

@Fasc, well, if no sales in bars/restaurants, than no consumption, right? That is why many bars ar...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

The attitude of locals still needs to improve a lot. This woman's comments clearly show that: ...(Read More)

Deal struck to reduce plastics use

Get real! Customers aren't going to decline "single-use plastic containers". First of ...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

now the government can't tell them that it is only the very old and severely ill who have a good...(Read More)

 

