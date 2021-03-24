BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Airlines seek July reopening date

Airlines seek July reopening date

BANGKOK: COVID-19 vaccinations for airline workers have to proceed within the next two months to be aligned with the tourism sandbox in Phuket aiming for July, says the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 March 2021, 09:28AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (centre) is accompanied by Mr Yuthasak (left) and Mr Puttipong at the ’Amazing Thai Travel Fleet ’ campaign event on Tuesday.  Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (centre) is accompanied by Mr Yuthasak (left) and Mr Puttipong at the ’Amazing Thai Travel Fleet ’ campaign event on Tuesday.  Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

"A tourism rebound will largely depend on the pace of inoculations which can build confidence among both workers and passengers," said AAT president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, reports the Bangkok Post.

The AAT consists of seven local airlines; Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet with a total combined workforce of 16,000.

He said airline operators would like the reopening plan to be implemented within July instead of waiting until October, according to the government plan.

The tourism sandbox which has a clear timeline will allow airlines to prepare for flights to low-risk countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong and neighbouring countries.

Mr Puttipong, also Bangkok Airways president, said if the country can reopen by Oct 1, the airline capacity for international routes in December will gradually increase to 20% from zero.

The airline is also considering joining the test run of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass, a digital health certificate for international travel.

THAI Airways International and THAI Smile Airways have already joined this project.

He said every local airline may adopt IATA’s Travel Pass which will be used globally as a tool, but the entry policy will depend on the government of each country.

Mr Puttipong also suggested the government simplify the redemption method in the air ticket subsidy by applying the same procedures as hotels because people likely book their air tickets first.

Meanwhile, a surge in jet fuel price dealt another blow as airlines must tighten cost-saving strategies and utilise fuel to the fullest, he said.

The AAT already proposed to the Excise Department to maintain jet fuel excise tax at 20 satang per litre until April 2022 as this rate will expire next month.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial operations at Thai Lion Air, said the government has to accelerate vaccinations for airline employees and introduce a clear roadmap for reopening.

She said tax reduction on jet fuels will help mitigate the impact as this expense accounts for about 20-30% of total operation costs.

Ms Nuntaporn said international flights may come back slowly in the third quarter between countries which Thailand has bilateral agreements with, such as Singapore, Taiwan and China.

On Tuesday, the AAT agreed to jointly work together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) under the Amazing Thai Travel Fleet campaign to drive domestic trips with hefty promotions.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the additional two-million room nights in the subsidy campaign was delayed to May as it has to wait for a new face scanning system which will take six weeks to be ready for fraud prevention.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 24 March 2021 - 12:18:15 

The countries mentioned here all have quarantine for their citizens on arrival, no matter that Thailand does they can’t leave.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials, tourism leaders in united push for mass vaccinations, July 1 reopening
Fresh outrage after 7-year-old girl shot dead in Myanmar
Historic Krabi cave damaged by motocross riders
Business sector gets B350bn relief package
Phuket all set for municipal election this weekend
‘Catastrophic’ Australia floods prompt emergency rescues
Woman arrested in Phuket Town drug raid
Dolphin was dead prior to being slashed, officials confirm
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok and Koh Yao
Kusoldharm Foundation joins efforts to help COVID-afflicted
Protesters arrested on Saturday allowed bail
Keep an eye out for the croc, says Phuket Vice Governor
AstraZeneca hails US trials but poll shows European worries
Prayut relaxed over charter change
Quarantine period cut to 10 days

 

Phuket community
Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

The private and public sectors are not ready to welcome tourists as long the locals are not vaccinat...(Read More)

Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

2-3 week holiday foreign tourists don't accept 10 day quarantine on Phuket, as long Phuket inhab...(Read More)

Maliwan takes on mantle as Phuket’s sole Honda auto dealer

a lot of useless guff, but no indication where they are located...(Read More)

Business sector gets B350bn relief package

Business' can't pay their bills due to no tourism so lets loan them money, that they are req...(Read More)

Airlines seek July reopening date

The countries mentioned here all have quarantine for their citizens on arrival, no matter that Thail...(Read More)

Woman arrested in Phuket Town drug raid

Interesting to know would be a answer on the question: How did the drugs find their way to Phuket? A...(Read More)

Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

Months into the pandemic when its devastating consequences had started to pinch we said Phuket would...(Read More)

Keep an eye out for the croc, says Phuket Vice Governor

South Africa and Australia electronically tag a number of great white sharks and monitor thier movem...(Read More)

Woman arrested in Phuket Town drug raid

Earth shattering news...(Read More)

Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

the people shouldnt fear covid with the 13 month TOTAL death toll for thailand being 92 for a popula...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property

 