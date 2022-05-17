tengoku
Airlines see recovery as more routes reopen

BANGKOK: Several airlines have started reopening their pre-pandemic routes, reflecting ongoing recovery in the aviation industry, it was confirmed today (May 17).

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 17 May 2022, 03:13PM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT), said this was made possible by the recent relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions. He also cited lower expenses for inbound and domestic travellers, reports NNT.

The AAT President further indicated that many airlines under the AAT started to reopen both local and international routes, with more destinations to be considered depending on demand.

Puttipong said he was confident that more routes would be available in the remaining eight months of this year. These include new destinations that will be explored as the tourism industry continues to recover.

More local and international travellers are meanwhile expected to make their way to Thailand after the government removed the Test and Go policy, along with the RT-PCR test requirement upon entering the kingdom. These moves have allowed airlines to engage in aggressive strategies with countries that do not require quarantine for visitors.

According to the AAT president, reopening the nation to tourists from regions such as Japan, India, Europe and the Middle East will play a crucial role in the recovery of the aviation industry.

He added that “Short Haul” trips should make a strong comeback this year, while “Long Haul” travel will likely make waves next year.

