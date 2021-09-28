BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Airlines offering drive-thru tests

Airlines offering drive-thru tests

BANGKOK: Passengers of Thai Airways International (THAI) and Thai Smile Airways are now being offered a drive-thru COVID-19 testing service prior to travelling to on their flights.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 September 2021, 08:59AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Intended for passengers who have already purchased air tickets for both domestic and international flights, the service is provided at the headquarters of Thai Airways International on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok, said Suvadhana Sibunruang, acting chief executive officer of THAI, yesterday (Sept 27).

The company yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with Professional Laboratory Management Corp Co, a certified medical laboratory hired to organise the drive-thru COVID-19 tests for passengers of the two airlines, reports the Bangkok Post.

Available until Dec 31, the service hours are from 8am until 2pm from Monday to Saturday, said Mr Suvadhana, adding that an appointment for the drive-thru service is required to be booked at least two days in advance.

AXA Insurance PCL

More details about the COVID-19 testing service can be obtained on the website www.thaiairways.com.

These two airlines now require passengers to submit a document regarding the results of their COVID-19 test prior to travelling on either domestic or international flights.

Earlier this month, The Public Health Ministry signed an agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT) to allow the use of the so-called Digital Health Pass in the Mor Prom app as an electronic document for domestic flight passengers who are fully vaccinated.

CaptainJack69 | 28 September 2021 - 12:50:52 

And still yet more confusion. Bangkok no longer requires any test for domestic arrivals, but ThaiAirways does?

What about this "Digital Health Pass"? Still no details.

Why is it so hard to find reliable information about travelling in Thailand?

 

