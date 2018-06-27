FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Airbnb pushes for Hotel Act rethink

Mich Koh, head of public policy in Southeast Asia for Airbnb, said its regional team will meet with Thai officials next Tuesday (July 3) to discuss tourism growth and how the company can help drive the sector in Thailand.

tourismeconomicsBangkok Post

Wednesday 27 June 2018, 08:48AM

As of the end of 2017, there were 61,400 Airbnb listings in Thailand with about 1.2 million tourists coming to Thailand and staying at Airbnb hosts during the same year.. Photo: Tero Vesalainen

As of the end of 2017, there were 61,400 Airbnb listings in Thailand with about 1.2 million tourists coming to Thailand and staying at Airbnb hosts during the same year.. Photo: Tero Vesalainen

Airbnb, an online marketplace and hospitality service for people to lease or rent short-term lodgings, said it hopes the Thai government will acknowledge the changing business environment, including the home-sharing business, which has grown globally over the past decade.

In Thailand, Airbnb has been working with several ministries such as the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Interior Ministry and other related authorities to liberalise the sector. But the main regulations involving the hotel business remain unchanged.

Many governments in Europe and the Americas have revised their laws to suit the new business reality, she said.

But it may take time for those changes in Thailand, said Ms Mich, adding that a clearer policy on hotel regulation in Thailand is needed.

A recent lawsuit case in Hua Hin is expected to push the government to reconsider the Hotel Act, said Ms Mich.

Asked whether the Thai government should adapt the Japanese model, which allows homeowners to put their properties up for rent, she said that decision will be left to the Thai government, as the conditions in Japan differ from here.

Regarding the tourist tax issue, Airbnb said the company has already paid US$300 million (B9.9 billion) to the local governments over the past three years.

She said the platform has also helped hosts declare additional income tax to local authorities.

Another issue is reporting of guest information to the immigration bureau.

Ms Mich said Airbnb has trained hosts on how to provide guest information to the relevant authorities.

“All of this is new to Thailand, but the future [looks bright]," she said. Airbnb is also confident that it can boost income for locals and communities, especially in secondary provinces being promoted by the Thai government.”

Airbnb’s latest survey found that tourists have shifted from staying in major areas in Bangkok to outer areas to explore local experiences.

As end of 2017, there are 61,400 Airbnb listings in Thailand. About 1.2 million tourists came to Thailand and stayed at Airbnb hosts.

 

Read original story here.

QSI International School Phuket

Airbnb, an online marketplace and hospitality service for people to lease or rent short-term lodgings, said it hopes the Thai government will acknowledge the changing business environment, including the home-sharing business, which has grown globally over the past decade.

In Thailand, Airbnb has been working with several ministries such as the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Interior Ministry and other related authorities to liberalise the sector. But the main regulations involving the hotel business remain unchanged.

Many governments in Europe and the Americas have revised their laws to suit the new business reality, she said.

But it may take time for those changes in Thailand, said Ms Mich, adding that a clearer policy on hotel regulation in Thailand is needed.

A recent lawsuit case in Hua Hin is expected to push the government to reconsider the Hotel Act, said Ms Mich.

Asked whether the Thai government should adapt the Japanese model, which allows homeowners to put their properties up for rent, she said that decision will be left to the Thai government, as the conditions in Japan differ from here.

Regarding the tourist tax issue, Airbnb said the company has already paid US$300 million (B9.9 billion) to the local governments over the past three years.

She said the platform has also helped hosts declare additional income tax to local authorities.

Another issue is reporting of guest information to the immigration bureau.

Ms Mich said Airbnb has trained hosts on how to provide guest information to the relevant authorities.

“All of this is new to Thailand, but the future [looks bright]," she said. Airbnb is also confident that it can boost income for locals and communities, especially in secondary provinces being promoted by the Thai government.”

Airbnb’s latest survey found that tourists have shifted from staying in major areas in Bangkok to outer areas to explore local experiences.

As of the end of 2017, there were 61,400 Airbnb listings in Thailand with about 1.2 million tourists coming to Thailand and staying at Airbnb hosts during the same year.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand set to fast-track Riviera Project
PATA, Skål International partner to promote the responsible development of travel and tourism
International tourism arrivals hit 16.4mn
Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair kicks off
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Thailand leads MICE surge
Excise tax shakes up Phuket wine sales
Phuket Opinion: Hitting pay dirt with budgets
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level
Asia-Pacific airlines post 8.5% traffic rise in April, strongest among world regions
Phuket RendezVous, Thailand Yacht Show join forces, align with Singapore
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Thailand enjoys tourism gains
CPN acquires 22.93% of Dusit Thani
Phuket Deep Sea Port B345mn bid to target cruise-liner tourists

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket

 