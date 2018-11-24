PHUKET: Airbnb has launched its Airbnb Plus platform offering high-end properties in Bangkok, and will add high-end properties in Phuket next month.

propertytourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 November 2018, 10:10AM

Airbnb Plus, offering high-end properties, has been launched for Bangkok and will add properties in Phuket next month. Photo: Airbnb

Airbnb Plus listings are of homes “of the highest quality offered by hosts with great reviews and attention to detail”, explained a release issue on Thursday (Nov 22).

“As travellers look for more unique stays based on trusted recommendations by peers and key influencers, every Airbnb Plus home has been verified for quality by a third party, giving added assurance to guests about the quality of their stay,” said the release.

Airbnb Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan’s Country Manager Mike Orgill said, “Airbnb Plus was introduced to broaden the appeal of Airbnb and recognise local hosts who go above and beyond to provide outstanding and authentic hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this new tier of homes in Bangkok and will roll out in Phuket next month. With more than 400 million global guest arrivals, our engagement with our hosts have allowed us to continuously improve our product and launch Airbnb Plus homes, now personally verified for all the comforts and amenities we know travellers expect in a home.”

Airbnb Plus hosts are highly rated (4.8+ out of 5) and receive excellent reviews, and the homes have been inspected and verified in person by a third party against a 100+ point checklist covering cleanliness, comfort and design, explained the release.

“Thailand is an important and fast growing market for Airbnb with nearly half a million Thais using the service to travel in the past year alone. With the peak travel period in December, Airbnb Plus is a great option for Thais travelling as a couple or with families. Thailand is one of the most popular destinations with more than 1.5 million inbound guests in the past year, showing that people from all over the world are using Airbnb to explore and experience Thailand,” the release noted.

The launch of Airbnb Plus continues to drive local momentum and is also off the back of Airbnb’s success in launching Experiences across the country and developing key strategic partnerships with the Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) and the Thailand Ministry of Interior’s Department of Local Administration (DLA), said the release.