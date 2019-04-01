THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

AirAsia to launch Phuket-Phnom Penh direct flights

PHUKET: AirAsia will launch direct flights between Phuket and Phnom Penh, Cambodia, four times a week starting June 1.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 April 2019, 03:32PM

The new Phuket-Phnom Penh direct flights will start June 1. Image Thai AirAsia

The new Phuket-Phnom Penh direct flights will start June 1. Image Thai AirAsia

The new Phuket-Phnom Penh direct flights will start June 1. Image Thai AirAsia

The new Phuket-Phnom Penh direct flights will start June 1. Image Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said the airline has devoted great importance to adding routes to its regional flight bases, looking to build a strong network of destinations that provide the opportunity to add even further routes, providing ever greater convenience to travellers who will no longer need to stop over in Bangkok, said a release today (April 1) announcing the new flights.

“Phuket is a very important strategic flight base for AirAsia that has grown steadily along with the addition of direct flights to CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) cities such as Siem Reap.

“With the positive response we have received from international travellers, we decided to add Phuket-Phnom Penh, connecting the resort town to Cambodia’s capital. The route should well serve tourists as well as members of the business community of both countries,” Mr Santisuk added.

The flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday (see schedule above).

Thai AirAsia operates nine international routes out of Phuket: Phuket-Wuhan, Phuket-Kunming, Phuket-Hong Kong, Phuket-Macau, Phuket-Siem Reap, Phuket-Singapore, Phuket-Kuala Lumpur (Code AK), Phuket-Penang (Code AK) and the latest addition Phuket-Phnom Penh starting June 1.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists
Tourist transport vehicle parking woes in Phuket Old Town bring more changes
Boeing crashes cast spotlight on US aviation regulator
Silence falls on plan to close ’selfie beach’ near Phuket Airport
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout
Hunt begins after Ukrainian passport used in B450k rental motorbike theft
Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days
Phuket superyacht arrivals set record in Thailand
Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crashes killing all 157 on board
SilkAir boosts Phuket-Singapore flights
Safety zone at Phuket Airport to be implemented
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident

 

Phuket community
Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Blah blah blah, blah blah blah blah, heard the over-paid old men staying at the five star resort for...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

Hahaha, nice 1st of April joke!...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

"Drunks and uncultured simpletons"As you obviously know them all,i suspect it must be fell...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

I was going to yell after inconsequent Thai people, but I noticed that the news was published at 2am...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

It's as if Thailand doesn't realize that much of what constitutes tourism in Thailand is now...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

Does Tourism & Transport Ministry bring water to Phuket island for Songkran water celebrations? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A matter of trust

Good opinion piece! Any present Government Official who thinks he can bury true facts must be born ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

"Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop," in this the Arabs are wrong, ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

In what civilized country does a gang of taxi drivers beat the crap out of tourists over a fare disa...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

That the world gets smaller and smaller due to iPhones, ever see a thai student without one?, means ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
La Boucherie
Thai Residential

 