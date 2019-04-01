PHUKET: AirAsia will launch direct flights between Phuket and Phnom Penh, Cambodia, four times a week starting June 1.

tourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 April 2019, 03:32PM

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said the airline has devoted great importance to adding routes to its regional flight bases, looking to build a strong network of destinations that provide the opportunity to add even further routes, providing ever greater convenience to travellers who will no longer need to stop over in Bangkok, said a release today (April 1) announcing the new flights.

“Phuket is a very important strategic flight base for AirAsia that has grown steadily along with the addition of direct flights to CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) cities such as Siem Reap.

“With the positive response we have received from international travellers, we decided to add Phuket-Phnom Penh, connecting the resort town to Cambodia’s capital. The route should well serve tourists as well as members of the business community of both countries,” Mr Santisuk added.

The flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday (see schedule above).

Thai AirAsia operates nine international routes out of Phuket: Phuket-Wuhan, Phuket-Kunming, Phuket-Hong Kong, Phuket-Macau, Phuket-Siem Reap, Phuket-Singapore, Phuket-Kuala Lumpur (Code AK), Phuket-Penang (Code AK) and the latest addition Phuket-Phnom Penh starting June 1.