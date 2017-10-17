PHUKET: AirAsia will launch direct flights between Phuket and Macao, China, starting Jan 8, 2018.

Tuesday 17 October 2017, 08:55AM

Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong Kong & Macao, said Phuket is among the top destinations for Macanese and Chinese travellers, making Thai AirAsia’s introduction of a direct flight between Phuket and Macao a wonderful opportunity for tourism.

AirAsia currently operates six flights from Macao with routes including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya (U-tapao), Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta and will launch Johor Bahru on Nov 28.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, Director of Commercial for Thai AirAsia, said Phuket is a city built on Chinese traditions, beliefs and culture and its history is closely tied to that of China.

“Chinese visitors to the city will find it familiar and convenient while still full of travel experiences whether relishing the nature or enjoying the nightlife. AirAsia is confident the new route will be well received,” he said.

“We will be launching the Macao-Phuket route on the 8th of January 2018 and believe it will attract people in Macao and its vicinity to Phuket. We will be using our strengths of low fares, on-time service and trustworthy reputation to draw in travellers and help stimulate the island’s economy,” Mr Santisuk said.

For the people of Phuket, this added route provides a new travel option to Macao, which is already a top destination for Thai travellers due to its many holy sites and European architecture. Overall, the route should prove popular among people of both nations.

In addition to Macao-Phuket, Thai AirAsia already operates a host of direct flights between Macao and and Thailand, including Don Mueang (four flights a day), Macao and Chiang Mai (daily direct) and Macao-Pattaya U-Tapao (four flights a week).