The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

AirAsia to launch Phuket-Macao flights

PHUKET: AirAsia will launch direct flights between Phuket and Macao, China, starting Jan 8, 2018.

tourism, transport, Chinese,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 October 2017, 08:55AM

Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong Kong & Macao, said Phuket is among the top destinations for Macanese and Chinese travellers, making Thai AirAsia’s introduction of a direct flight between Phuket and Macao a wonderful opportunity for tourism.

AirAsia currently operates six flights from Macao with routes including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya (U-tapao), Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta and will launch Johor Bahru on Nov 28.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, Director of Commercial for Thai AirAsia, said Phuket is a city built on Chinese traditions, beliefs and culture and its history is closely tied to that of China.

“Chinese visitors to the city will find it familiar and convenient while still full of travel experiences whether relishing the nature or enjoying the nightlife. AirAsia is confident the new route will be well received,” he said.

British International School, Phuket

“We will be launching the Macao-Phuket route on the 8th of January 2018 and believe it will attract people in Macao and its vicinity to Phuket. We will be using our strengths of low fares, on-time service and trustworthy reputation to draw in travellers and help stimulate the island’s economy,” Mr Santisuk said.

For the people of Phuket, this added route provides a new travel option to Macao, which is already a top destination for Thai travellers due to its many holy sites and European architecture. Overall, the route should prove popular among people of both nations.

In addition to Macao-Phuket, Thai AirAsia already operates a host of direct flights between Macao and and Thailand, including Don Mueang (four flights a day), Macao and Chiang Mai (daily direct) and Macao-Pattaya U-Tapao (four flights a week).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

Too many tourists, many of them just think fun and forget the danger side of swimming/snorkeling in open water, don't blame everything on phuket l...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

That's strange, not wearing life jacke. He probably doesn't feel comfortable snorkeling with the jacket on and took if off, who knows. An...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Seems some readers here not read Bangkok Post and the Royal Gazette. Both wrote about a special new weapon law in Thailand,.. about foreigner only......(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

That day small boats were advised not to sail out. Why is it that these boat men can do what they want in their uneducated approach/thinking, and sti...(Read More)

Patong nightclub shooter out on B300k bail, clubs ordered to attend ‘security tutorial’

So, there were already 2 charges, and now after the 3rd charge, shooting a person in his back while illegal in possession of a weapon, this idiot stil...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

I have to point out that the weather on that day was aweful. A big storm had been wreaking havoc for 3 solid days. No speedboat should have been out i...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Why on earth would anyone need to own a firearm in Thailand...or anywhere else for that matter except for occupational necessity? According to Thailan...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

Phuket pretends to be a great safe year-round beach and snorkelling destination, then when people drown, sends them home in boxes. It really is time ...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

How about using the word "An" before ...! You should apply as a proofreader here.What an a......!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.